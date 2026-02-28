On the AI Rollercoaster, China Stocks Show Mixed Perseverance

Chinese stock markets weathered the rough seas of shifting sentiment on the cost and impact of artificial intelligence, with mixed results for February.

The tech-focused ChiNext index in Shenzhen fell 1.1 percent in the month, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent and the Shenzhen Component Index added 2 percent.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 2.8 percent in February, and its Tech Index each slumped 10 percent in its worst monthly decline in two years.

"It is a testing time for market sentiment and investor confidence," said Wang Kai, an analyst with Guosen Securities. "Tech companies are vulnerable to capital fluctuations, and they need so-called 'patient capital' for long-term investment."

Tech shares globally were roiled by a two-day, 8-percent drop in Nvidia's share price despite the AI chip leader reporting a 73-percent surge in quarterly revenue and doubled net income.

"People may be adjusting their investment strategies, and tech companies need to do something to resume people's confidence in new technologies," Wang said.

For the week, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.98 percent in the four trading days after it reopened following the nine-day Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. The Shenzhen Component Index advanced 2.8 percent and ChiNext gained 1.05 percent.