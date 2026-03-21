War, Corporate Earnings Sway Chinese Investors, Main Indexes Drop

Chinese stocks joined markets around the world in feeling the brunt of the Middle East war, which is crimping global supplies of oil, natural gas, helium and fertilizer produced in Gulf states, and raising concerns about inflation.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.2 percent on Friday, closing below the psychologically sensitive 4,000 level to end with a weekly loss of 3.4 percent. The Shenzhen Component Index lost 2.9 percent in the last five trading days. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.74 percent for the week, while Japan's Nikkei lost almost 2 percent.

"The market has suffered a long steak of losses amid fears of a prolonged war in the Middle East that has put the global oil supply at risk," said Yang Chao, an analyst with Galaxy Securities. "But the renewable sector may be among the few beneficiaries."

Indeed, one bright spot in Chinese mainland markets was solar-related stocks, which rose Friday on reports that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is looking to buy US$2.9 billion of equipment from Chinese suppliers to manufacture solar panels and cells. That boosted the ChiNext tech market in Shenzhen on Friday by 1.3 percent. Share of Risen Energy surged 8 percent, Trina Solar was up 6 percent, and Junda rose 7 percent.