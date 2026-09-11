AI, Hardware Merge at Hall H: Startups Showcase Innovation at the Inclusion Conference

Startups and digital artists are transforming daily life and entertainment at the ongoing Inclusion Conference on the Bund, blending advanced artificial intelligence with cutting-edge hardware design.

The Shanghai-based Minucon AI "Magic Mirror," which generates a 30-second face scan and a comprehensive health report including blood pressure, heart health, mental stress, and a 10-year health risk forecast, is drawing crowds at Hall H.

The technology, powered by 4.8 million training data points, is in chain pharmacies, nursing homes, wellness centers, and public transit networks, with a direct-to-consumer launch imminent.

Ouren M1, a pet-specific wearable camera, has an ultra-wide-angle lens and dual RGB LEDs for night tracking and visual alerts. With the OurenPet developer ecosystem, users can easily record first-person pet videos and create AI cartoons.

The Holoswim 3 Pro AR smart swimming goggles have GPS, a compass, and high-precision sensor algorithms. A built-in AR display shows real-time distance, speed, water temperature, depth, navigation, and training progress while synchronizing with Apple and Garmin smartwatches.

As battery life and processing power catch up with maturing AI models to meaningfully improve everyday experiences, company representatives said smart wearables are nearing a commercial breakthrough.

The first AI Art Festival at the conference will combine technology and creativity with an AI concert, conceptual art exhibition, and video screening venue at Hall H.

The showcase showcases over 20 digital artists and 100 AI-generated video projects, highlighting generative tech's cultural impact and hardware solutions.