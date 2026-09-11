[News]
Qingdao

25 Killed As Cargo Ship Catches Fire During Repairs in Qingdao

by Shine
September 11, 2026
Share Article:
25 Killed As Cargo Ship Catches Fire During Repairs in Qingdao
Credit: Li Aoqiu / Xinhua
Caption: Rescuers search for survivors after a cargo ship fire at a shipyard in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on September 10, 2026.

Twenty-five people have been killed after a huge fire hit a foreign cargo ship undergoing repairs at a shipyard in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on Thursday, Xinhua reported, citing the city's fire and rescue command.

Five others were taken to hospital and were in stable condition, while 12 people evacuated safely. There were 42 people aboard when the fire broke out.

The blaze started at about 11:15am at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co, part of China State Shipbuilding Corp. The flames were extinguished at around 2:30pm, according to the local fire and rescue bureau.

An initial search found 20 of the 25 people reported missing. By Thursday evening, rescuers had located all 25 and confirmed that none showed signs of life, Xinhua reported.

President Xi Jinping called for a swift investigation into the cause and accountability under the law. He also urged authorities to address fire hazards and prevent further major accidents.

The official updates did not specify the cause of the fire or the victims' identities.

Editor: Zhu Ying

#Qingdao
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Daily Buzz: 28 August 2026
FEATURED
[DAILY BUZZ]
Daily Buzz: 28 August 2026
@ Tan WeiyunLineAug 28, 2026
Creating Interiors That Connect Emotion, Space Across Shanghai and Global Clients
[She Power]
Creating Interiors That Connect Emotion, Space Across Shanghai and Global Clients
From fashion runways to refined interiors, Yulia Klyueva has built a career shaped by a deep appreciation for beauty, detail and global perspective.
Popular White Tiger 'Xiao Nao' Killed in Enclosure Fight After Zookeeper Mistake
[News]
Popular White Tiger 'Xiao Nao' Killed in Enclosure Fight After Zookeeper Mistake
A popular white tiger known as "Xiao Nao" has died following a fight with another tiger after zookeepers mistakenly placed them together in the same enclosure.
Daily Buzz: 3 June 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 3 June 2026
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China.

Popular Reads

25 Killed As Cargo Ship Catches Fire During Repairs in Qingdao
1

25 Killed As Cargo Ship Catches Fire During Repairs in Qingdao

US Firms in China Regain Confidence Amid Rising Competition
2

US Firms in China Regain Confidence Amid Rising Competition

Shanghai Woman's 20-Year Search for Foreign Teacher Who Changed Her Life
3

Shanghai Woman's 20-Year Search for Foreign Teacher Who Changed Her Life

Shanghai Targets Cleaner Air and Quieter Nights by 2030
4

Shanghai Targets Cleaner Air and Quieter Nights by 2030