25 Killed As Cargo Ship Catches Fire During Repairs in Qingdao

Twenty-five people have been killed after a huge fire hit a foreign cargo ship undergoing repairs at a shipyard in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on Thursday, Xinhua reported, citing the city's fire and rescue command.

Five others were taken to hospital and were in stable condition, while 12 people evacuated safely. There were 42 people aboard when the fire broke out.

The blaze started at about 11:15am at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co, part of China State Shipbuilding Corp. The flames were extinguished at around 2:30pm, according to the local fire and rescue bureau.

An initial search found 20 of the 25 people reported missing. By Thursday evening, rescuers had located all 25 and confirmed that none showed signs of life, Xinhua reported.

President Xi Jinping called for a swift investigation into the cause and accountability under the law. He also urged authorities to address fire hazards and prevent further major accidents.

The official updates did not specify the cause of the fire or the victims' identities.