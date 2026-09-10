Shanghai Targets Cleaner Air and Quieter Nights by 2030

Shanghai aims to cut its PM2.5 concentration by about another 4 percent by 2030 and bring nighttime noise compliance in designated acoustic zones above 90 percent under a new five-year environmental plan outlined by city officials on Thursday.

The city government has formally issued the Beautiful Shanghai plan for 2026-2030, Wang Jue, director of the Shanghai Bureau of Ecology and Environment, said at a September 10 press briefing.

The plan sets 18 indicators covering environmental quality, green development, environmental governance and ecological protection.

The air-quality goal builds on improvements during the previous five-year period. Shanghai's average PM2.5 concentration was 26.3 micrograms per cubic meter in 2025, down 17.8 percent from 2020. The share of days with good or excellent air quality reached 88.5 percent.

The new targets place greater emphasis on changes residents can experience in daily life, including quieter nights and cleaner rivers and lakes.

A new water-quality indicator will incorporate ecological measures involving species and nutrient control, alongside the proportion of water bodies rated good or excellent.

The plan also introduces a "zero-waste index" with a target of at least 90, bringing together measures of waste reduction and recycling across different types of solid waste.

By 2030, Shanghai aims to meet its carbon-peaking goal, improve environmental quality and strengthen the diversity and resilience of its ecosystems. The plan calls for greener energy, industry, transport and construction, alongside reforms linking environmental zoning, impact assessments and pollutant discharge permits.

Other priorities include controlling air, water and soil pollution, reducing pollution in coastal waters, restoring ecosystems and protecting biodiversity. Officials also outlined work on emerging pollutants, environmental risk prevention and adaptation to climate change.

The city will deepen cooperation across the Yangtze River Delta on air pollution, water management and solid waste, while coordinating lower-carbon development in industry, energy and transport.

Implementation will be supported by successive three-year action plans, closer coordination of fiscal and financial policies, and greater use of technology and digital tools in environmental management.