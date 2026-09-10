Student Group Honored for 32-Year Reading Relay for Visually Impaired Teacher

A student volunteer group at a rural middle school in central China has drawn national praise for maintaining a 32-year relay to read and prepare lessons for a nearly blind history teacher.

The group, known as the “Guangming Relay Youth Group,” is based at Zhanji No. 3 Junior High School in Yucheng County, Henan Province. Over more than three decades, more than 4,000 students have taken part in the relay, providing more than 40,000 reading sessions for teacher Lu Wenjian, Shangqiu Daily has reported.

Lu, born in 1971, graduated from Shangqiu Teachers College in 1992 and returned to his hometown to teach history. In the autumn of 1994, a high fever led to retinal detachment, leaving him blind in his right eye and with only 0.01 vision in his left.

After doctors said he could no longer teach, Lu considered leaving the classroom. Several students then offered to read textbooks and teaching materials to him. What began with a few children gradually became a student-led tradition passed from one class to the next.