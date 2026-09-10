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DeepSeek Eyes Shanghai Listing via STAR Market

by Zhu Shenshen
September 10, 2026
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Chinese AI powerhouse DeepSeek has appointed Citic Securities to lead its prospective initial public offering on Shanghai's STAR Market, according to media reports. While no exact launch date has been announced, the IPO is anticipated later this year. The company recently raised over 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion) across two funding rounds this year, pushing its valuation past 500 billion yuan with backing from major investors including Tencent, CATL, JD.com, NetEase, and IDG Capital.

In tandem with its market plans, DeepSeek is scheduled to officially launch its V4.1 Flash model today after completing internal and public beta evaluations. Developed on a new native multimodal framework, V4.1 Flash surpasses the existing V4 Pro model across core performance benchmarks while offering faster response times, increased throughput, lower computing expenses, and minimized latency.

Editor: Lu Feiran

#Tencent#NetEase
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