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AI Glasses Offer New Way To Explore Yuyuan

by Yang Jian
September 10, 2026
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Caption: Shot by Yang Jian. Edited by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Yang Jian.

AI glasses are offering visitors an innovative way to explore Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden Malls by providing location-based tours, multilingual translation, food recommendations, and payment services.

Visitors can try Qwen AI glasses at the malls and BFC Bund Finance Center during the INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund until Saturday.

The glasses provide information as visitors move through the area.

At the Mid-Lake Pavilion Teahouse and Zigzag Bridge, they introduce local history and culture. Visitors can ask follow-up questions without taking out their phones.

The glasses also offer a digital guide to traditional crafts. Along Ninghui Road, visitors can learn about wood carving, seal carving and paper-cutting.

The location-based guide explains the street and its traditional crafts.

AI Glasses Offer New Way To Explore Yuyuan
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A visitor tries to work out AI glasses as she speaks with a staff member at Yuyuan.

The glasses can also be used for payment. One visitor used the glasses to pay for Nanxiang xiaolongbao after looking at the Alipay "Tap" payment ring at the shop.

"With digital AI glasses, we hope visitors can go beyond seeing these cultural sites and connect with Yuyuan's heritage and culture," said Grand Yuyuan senior social media manager Wang Yuqiu.

The glasses support real-time translation and can deliver tour information in multiple languages.

Foreign visitors can visit a designated counter at Yuyuan to try out the glasses.

AI Glasses Offer New Way To Explore Yuyuan
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A foreigner tries out AI glasses at Yuyuan Garden Malls on Wednesday.
AI Glasses Offer New Way To Explore Yuyuan
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A foreign visitor tries out AI glasses at Yuyuan Garden Malls on Wednesday.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Alipay#Alibaba#Yuyuan Garden
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