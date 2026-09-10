AI Glasses Offer New Way To Explore Yuyuan

AI glasses are offering visitors an innovative way to explore Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden Malls by providing location-based tours, multilingual translation, food recommendations, and payment services.

Visitors can try Qwen AI glasses at the malls and BFC Bund Finance Center during the INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund until Saturday.

The glasses provide information as visitors move through the area.

At the Mid-Lake Pavilion Teahouse and Zigzag Bridge, they introduce local history and culture. Visitors can ask follow-up questions without taking out their phones.

The glasses also offer a digital guide to traditional crafts. Along Ninghui Road, visitors can learn about wood carving, seal carving and paper-cutting.

The location-based guide explains the street and its traditional crafts.