[Tech]
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai

Beyond the Lab: Inclusion 2026 Demonstrates Real-World AI Applications

by Zhu Shenshen
September 9, 2026
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The Inclusion Conference kicked off its technology exhibition in Shanghai on Wednesday, acting as a platform for innovative launches aimed at improving daily life.

The expo features over 300 global tech exhibitors and shows how AI is moving beyond office automation into real-world applications in dining, transportation, leisure, pet care, healthcare and environmental conservation.

Zhang Hao, a Shanghai Jiao Tong University graduate, and his startup team launched Mang Zhong, the first all-terrain automated desertification control vehicle, in the Green Planet zone.

The system replaces laborious manual sand control with intelligent automation to plant trees along desert borders.

Beyond the Lab: Inclusion 2026 Demonstrates Real-World AI Applications
Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz
Caption: A sand control automated vehicle

Zhang said on-site that its planting efficiency equals 100 laborers per day. The entrepreneur said the vehicle is currently operating in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and will expand to Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

He expects clients to see a return on investment within months after savings on labor and operational expenses.

Beyond commercial viability, the technology supports China's northern desertification fight and climate strategies to expand the Great Green Wall shelterbelt system.

Hypershell debuted its Halo exoskeleton in China at Frontier Technology. The AI-driven gait-sensing wearable device aids walking, climbing stairs, and hiking while reducing knee muscle fatigue during squatting by 40 percent.

Consumer exoskeletons should support long-distance hikers, city tourists, and seniors on daily commutes, according to company officials.

Beyond the Lab: Inclusion 2026 Demonstrates Real-World AI Applications
Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz
Caption: The Hypershell Halo exoskeleton debuts in China.

Halo will cost 15,999 yuan (US$2,353) when it is released in China in November. Consumer exoskeleton sales are expected to reach over 100,000 units this year, a fourfold increase from last year, making the technology more affordable as production scales up, according to China Biz Buzz.

Robots playing table tennis, boxing, brewing coffee and factory work also garnered attention. Over 40 embodied AI companies demonstrated workforce asset robotics.

On Thursday, the Inclusion Conference's main opening ceremony and themed forums will bring together over 600 scholars, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators from around the world after the early exhibition zone opening.

Beyond the Lab: Inclusion 2026 Demonstrates Real-World AI Applications
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The Inclusion will highlight how robotics are becoming workplace assets.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Shanghai Jiao Tong University#Shanghai
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