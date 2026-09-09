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Auto Shanghai 2027 Puts Artificial Intelligence in the Spotlight

by Lu Feiran
September 9, 2026
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Auto Shanghai 2027 is scheduled to take place from April 23 to May 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Under the theme "Co-creating an Ecosystem, Smartly Leading the Future," the exhibition will highlight intelligent technology and industrial ecosystems. The show will feature an embodied artificial intelligence exhibition area with cutting-edge applications like physical AI and high-end chips.

"The future of the auto exhibition will go beyond simply showcasing high-end new energy vehicles and advanced technologies," said Gu Chunting, vice chairman of the Shanghai Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

"We are fostering a deeply integrated, cross-border ecosystem and anticipate seeing breakthrough progress in areas like solid-state battery technology during the event," he said.

Editor: Lu Feiran

#NECC#Shanghai
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