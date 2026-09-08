China Chic, Giant Floats & Xiaolongbao: Welcome to Shanghai's Tourism Festival Parade

The 37th Shanghai Tourism Festival's grand parade will take place at the Bund on September 12, showcasing 21 themed floats along with 21 domestic and international performance troupes. One float, created in collaboration with the Shanghai Zoo, Shanghai Wild Animal Park and Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, highlights local residents' favorite animal stars. The float representing Nanxiang Ancient Town combines trendy guochao (China chic) figurines with elements of its renowned xiaolongbao (small steamed buns).

Credit: Ti Gong

The floats representing Zhujiajiao and Xinchang ancient towns will showcase the allure of Jiangnan watertowns, while the Songjiang float features iconic landmarks that symbolize "the root of Shanghai."

Floats from cities in the Yangtze River Delta, such as Suzhou, Ningbo and Nanjing, will also participate in the parade. The float from Dehua, in east China's Fujian Province, will emphasize the heritage of "Chinese White" porcelain.

Credit: Ti Gong

After the grand parade, 21 floats will travel through 10 districts, including Jing'an, Chongming, Hongkou, Jiading, Qingpu, Xuhui and Minhang, from September 13 to October 6. These districts will host cultural and tourist activities. Jing'an will present a week of tea culture experiences that highlight traditions from the Song Dynasty (960-1279), while Chongming will organize a rural cultural tourism festival featuring rice field cycling and museum night tours.