'Light of Shanghai' Shines Across the City

Shanghai will light up from September 17 to October 16 as the third Shanghai International Light Festival features 158 themed events at venues across the city. The festival's permanent theme, "Light of Shanghai," explores four themes: technology, humanity, the future and everyday life. Huangpu District serves as the main venue.

Credit: Ti Gong

In the Waitanyuan (Bund Origin) area, waterfront light installations will showcase works by artists from 16 countries and regions. Festive cruise tours will also offer a new way to experience Shanghai at night. Yanzhong Green Space will feature Shanghai's first urban forest light corridor in the downtown area. The immersive route connects four green spaces, allowing visitors to explore the greenery through light and art. A 10-day music and light show at the plaza outside Shanghai Concert Hall will combine architectural projections with a range of musical styles, creating an immersive audiovisual experience.

Across 16 district sub-venues, the festival will draw on local culture and urban memories to create distinctive nighttime experiences. Along the Huangpu River, Pudong's Qiantan will debut an 800-meter forest light street, a kilometer-long light corridor and cat-themed projections. Across the river, the West Bund in Xuhui will feature works by leading new-media artists in residence. Yangpu's riverside will connect museums, creative hubs and industrial heritage sites through light displays and music festivals. At Hongkou's North Bund, river views, rowing and light displays will highlight the area's waterfront renewal. Changning will bring architectural projections and public digital art into urban spaces. In Baoshan, dome-screen shows and drone performances will take the festival into the sky.

Credit: Ti Gong