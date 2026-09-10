Hear the Sirens? Don't Panic – It's a Drill

Shanghai's skies will sound a little different on September 19, when air-raid sirens ring out across much of the city as part of its annual civil defense exercise.

The citywide test is scheduled for 11:35am to 11:58am, with areas around Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport excluded.

Three warning signals will be sounded:

11:35am-11:38am: Pre-alert warning (36 seconds on, 24 seconds off, repeated three times).

11:45am-11:48am: Air raid warning (six seconds on, six seconds off, repeated 15 times).

11:55am-11:58am: All-clear signal (continuous three-minute tone).

Residents are advised to stay calm, follow instructions and carry on with their daily routines during the exercise. Construction sites, factories and public venues should follow safety procedures, while drivers are asked to keep their attention on the road.

Evacuation drills will also take place in residential communities, schools, government offices, businesses and public venues, with a particular focus on high-rise buildings and densely populated areas.

The Shanghai Municipal Office of National Defense Mobilization is organizing the exercise.

Residents can also turn to the Civil Defense Map on the Suishenban app, as well as its WeChat and Alipay mini-programs, to locate nearby civil defense facilities and public education venues.