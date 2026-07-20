AI Moves Beyond Content Generation to Power Corporate Decision-Making

Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving beyond basic understanding and content generation, carving out a central role in corporate decision-making and operational management. At the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2026), which concluded today in Shanghai, AI firms showcased targeted, domain-specific solutions spanning scientific research, enterprise management and global expansion.

Wenge AI, founded by scientists from the Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, demonstrated its Data Intelligence Platform (DIP) at the four-day event. The platform marks a shift in AI capability from simple generation to complex reasoning and strategic decision-making.

Fresh off its Hong Kong IPO in June, the Beijing-headquartered company provides specialized AI solutions for finance, public governance, smart manufacturing and scientific research.

At WAIC 2026, Wenge AI also spearheaded the launch of the Decision Intelligence Alliance. The initiative aims to build a closed-loop industrial ecosystem by fostering joint R&D in core technologies, co-developing industry benchmark projects, accelerating commercialization and cultivating talent.