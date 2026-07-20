AI Moves Beyond Content Generation to Power Corporate Decision-Making
Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving beyond basic understanding and content generation, carving out a central role in corporate decision-making and operational management. At the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2026), which concluded today in Shanghai, AI firms showcased targeted, domain-specific solutions spanning scientific research, enterprise management and global expansion.
Wenge AI, founded by scientists from the Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, demonstrated its Data Intelligence Platform (DIP) at the four-day event. The platform marks a shift in AI capability from simple generation to complex reasoning and strategic decision-making.
Fresh off its Hong Kong IPO in June, the Beijing-headquartered company provides specialized AI solutions for finance, public governance, smart manufacturing and scientific research.
At WAIC 2026, Wenge AI also spearheaded the launch of the Decision Intelligence Alliance. The initiative aims to build a closed-loop industrial ecosystem by fostering joint R&D in core technologies, co-developing industry benchmark projects, accelerating commercialization and cultivating talent.
Beijing Electronic Digital & Intelligence introduced AI models designed to support public livelihoods, including healthcare, education, personality assessment and frontline work services. According to an on-site demo, a single online operator using the company's AI service can manage daily health consultations for 5,000 to 8,000 residents, maintaining response times under one hour and boosting patient intake efficiency at community health centers.
In partnership with a national-level laboratory, the firm also unveiled a platform targeting high-impact medical research, including the prevention of major infectious and chronic respiratory diseases, as well as precision cancer diagnostics.
AI startup PPIO debuted a new intelligent model gateway designed to dramatically lower operating costs. The Shanghai-based company claims the gateway approaches the performance of top-tier models like American AI safety company Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 at just one-seventh of the cost. The new gateway boosts intelligence levels by 20 percent while slashing expenses by 50 to 60 percent.
To support Chinese enterprises going global, PPIO introduced its "Token Global Expansion" services tailored for digital entertainment, cross-border e-commerce and smart manufacturing. Powered by over 5,000 distributed computing nodes across six continents and 11 core regions, PPIO's network delivers low-latency, high-bandwidth global infrastructure.
Reflecting on the future of organizational management, Guo Wei, chairman of Digital China, an IT services firm, introduced the concept of "AI for Process" during a WAIC forum.
He emphasized that true productivity gains will come from organic collaboration between humans and AI agents. "AI should be treated as an endogenous system," Guo noted, arguing that enterprises must use process reengineering to turn tacit knowledge into an evolving organizational structure – achieving a seamless partnership between humans and machines.
Editor: Liu Qi