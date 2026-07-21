Curtains Up on a New Chapter: Shanghai's Cultural Ambition Soars to the World Stage

The much-anticipated Shanghai Grand Opera House will open to the public in October, marking a powerful milestone in Shanghai's ambition to become the "Asia-Pacific performing arts capital." Especially as the city now boasts an opera venue with world-class stage technology.

The booming development of Shanghai's performing arts industry in recent years has been evident to all – whether in terms of hardware and software infrastructure, economic value creation, or cultural outreach to surrounding regions and even the globe.

World-class international artists and troupes performing in Shanghai each year frequently praise the cultural literacy and professionalism of local audiences, as well as the city's diverse and rich performance venues and public cultural spaces.