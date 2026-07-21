Curtains Up on a New Chapter: Shanghai's Cultural Ambition Soars to the World Stage
The much-anticipated Shanghai Grand Opera House will open to the public in October, marking a powerful milestone in Shanghai's ambition to become the "Asia-Pacific performing arts capital." Especially as the city now boasts an opera venue with world-class stage technology.
The booming development of Shanghai's performing arts industry in recent years has been evident to all – whether in terms of hardware and software infrastructure, economic value creation, or cultural outreach to surrounding regions and even the globe.
World-class international artists and troupes performing in Shanghai each year frequently praise the cultural literacy and professionalism of local audiences, as well as the city's diverse and rich performance venues and public cultural spaces.
Asian and world premieres frequently grace Shanghai's stages. Labeled "the only stop in China and Asia," it has often become a hallmark of high-quality productions after they arrive in Shanghai.
The vibrant performing arts market has consistently generated phenomenal cultural events. In 2025, the 40th anniversary concert edition of the musical "Les Misérables" staged 65 performances in Shanghai, grossing over 110 million yuan in total box office revenue, with audiences from outside the city accounting for more than 60 percent.
Benefiting from favorable policies for developing new performing arts spaces, the Asia Mansion in downtown Shanghai has been transformed into a "vertical Broadway," housing 20 small theaters that constantly attract stage enthusiasts from beyond Shanghai.
Original small-theater works created here have also forged pathways to overseas markets, including South Korea and Singapore.
More local troupes are continuously refining "Shanghai-made" stage productions. The Shanghai Dance Theater, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, and Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, among others, have representative works being performed worldwide.
Against the backdrop of fierce competition in the global performing arts industry, Shanghai will continue to invest in improving industry systems and nurturing talent, ensuring the sustainable and healthy development of its performing arts sector.
Editor: Shi Jingyun