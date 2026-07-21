From Firefighting to Tourism: Industrial Robots Secure Major Deals and Real-World Jobs

Robots are evolving from expensive novelties built for show into practical tools ready for real-world deployment, including high-risk environments. The latest 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai may well be remembered as a historic turning point, where embodied AI stepped off the exhibition floor and into the fabric of everyday life.

"China's embodied intelligent robots are transitioning from technology validation to commercial deployment, with their practical value continuing to be realized as industrial adoption proceeds in phases," research firm IDC China said in a note on Monday.

At WAIC, exhibitors did more than just reveal new models – they signed commercial deals and outlined concrete deployment plans, bringing robotics closer to commercial reality.

Robotics firm Runke Tongyong signed with Shanghai Huayan Fire Protection Engineering Co for fire emergency applications. The deal includes an intent to purchase 100 units of Runke's Centaur robot, which is designed for high-risk tasks such as inspection, obstacle clearance and search-and-rescue during fire emergencies.

Runke has developed a range of specialized form factors – including quadrupeds, robotic arms, centaur-style hybrids and planetary rovers – tailored for nuclear facilities, oil fields, mining sites and emergency services. According to Runke CEO Zhou Bin, the company expects to announce additional commercial orders in the fourth quarter.