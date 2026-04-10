AI Takes Center Stage as CMEF 2026 Showcases the Future of Healthcare

Medical AI has taken center stage at the Shanghai China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF). Many exhibitors displayed new products and China-specific products to navigate the country's complex healthcare system. CMEF, a barometer for the global medical device industry, attracted industry giants and visitors to the 320,000-square-meter space at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. The fair featured thousands of new products and solutions from 5,000 exhibitors from over 20 countries and regions, including Midea, Philips and Yuyue. The exhibition showcased how AI has smoothly combined with traditional medical equipment to address specific and precise needs, including brain-computer interfaces, robotic surgery systems and AI diagnosis agents. The fair included AI agents, brain-computer interfaces, smart MRI machines, and robotic surgery systems to show how AI worked with traditional medical devices to meet specific local needs.

Credit: Ti Gong

Philips introduced more than 50 products, 20 of which were powered by artificial intelligence, covering the full-process management of common diseases, such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular conditions, neurological disorders, oncology, and sleep-related respiratory disorders. They included the Innovation AI platform in its global debut, which integrated AI into the entire MRI workflow and tripled imaging scanning speed. Others included Azurion S, China's first fully AI-enabled catheterization lab, which reduces radiation exposure by up to 83 percent, and Deep CT as its China debut. "In China, there has been a significant unfulfilled need in the diagnosis and treatment process. Philips integrated AI with platform-based innovation to ensure that more innovations originating in China benefited the Chinese people and the world," said Liu Ling, president of Philips China.

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai-listed Wandong Medical, a Midea Group medical imaging subsidiary, introduced two AI agents and MRI and panoramic dynamic CT systems. It has created localised intelligent systems using Midea's R&D and millions of Chinese clinical data points. AI-powered systems "understand clinical scenarios, perform autonomous analysis and generate decisions." Wandong's MR agent is the country's first one based on Chinese brain data. It offers a local demographic recognition model using MRI data from almost 50,000 healthy people countrywide. With approximately 15 million Alzheimer's patients in China, 80 percent of whom are detected too late, Wandong's AI screening method promises to advance detection by 3-5 years. Wandong's fully automated DR AI agent learns from 4 million cross-regional local DR imaging cases. It accurately diagnoses over 20 common chest illnesses, saving doctors over 70 percent of their time on repetitive image review.

In a significant step forward for neurotechnology, Shanghai-based Neuracle Technology has introduced the world's first invasive BCI medical device for quadriplegic patients with spinal cord injuries. The technology uses minimally invasive electrodes to convert brain inputs into hand-grasping capabilities. Having received regulatory approval in China in March, it marks the transition of China's invasive BCI technology from the laboratory to large-scale clinical application. The CMEF fair will end on Sunday.