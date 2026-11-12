ByteDance Poised to Release AI Agent Beyond Mobile Assistant

China's ByteDance is set to launch a personal AI agent, codenamed Spell, in the coming weeks to compete directly with Meta's Muse. This announcement was made by co-founder Zhang Yiming during an internal all-hands meeting with its AI team, local media reported.

Developed jointly by the Doubao mobile assistant and dialogue teams, the assistant is positioned as a "super-brain" tool moving beyond basic text chat. Key features and strategic plans include: