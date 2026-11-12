Mercedes-Benz Bets Big on SUVs in Major China Strategy Shift

Mercedes-Benz is aggressively retooling its strategy to cater to Chinese consumer preferences, shifting its focus toward large vehicles and SUVs.

At an Automobilwoche industry conference in Germany, CEO Ola Källenius announced that this adjustment is part of the company's most extensive product offensive to date, which will introduce 40 new or updated models over the next three years.

The automaker's strategic shift comes amid rising competition and a cooling Chinese luxury car market. Källenius reported a 22 percent drop in the Chinese auto market this year, with the high-end luxury segment falling 30 percent. Its third-quarter sales in the country fell 31 percent.

Mercedes is reviewing its product and cost strategies due to pressure from local domestic brands that compete in electrification, smart intelligence, and pricing.

To regain its footing, the automaker is intensifying its commitment to the "100 percent in China, for China" production strategy. Mercedes plans to increase its local procurement of parts to drive down production costs.

The first vehicle developed entirely under this localized approach will be the all-new electric E-Class, slated to enter production in China in the second half of 2027.

Mercedes will use its upcoming MB.OS operating system to integrate solutions from partners like Nvidia, tailoring smart cabins, advanced driver-assistance systems, and digital services for different regional markets.

The company plans to elevate China into a primary research and development hub for its global operations.