China Robots Step from Novelty Performers into Fabric of Everyday Life

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Weekend visitors at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai queued up for their turn to ride the escalator to the second floor. Their destination? The robotics zone, where at least 200 robots were the undisputed crown jewel of China's premier AI event. This year, the definition of "robot" shattered old boundaries. The floor was no longer just a sea of humanoids and robotic dogs. The form mutated into pandas, crabs, multi-jointed arms and even smartphones. More importantly, the era of robots merely dancing or fighting for show is over. At the Shanghai conference, exhibitors and visitors shifted their focus toward real-world integration of robots that cut across factory and household use. Driven by advances in AI, specialized data collection and world models capable of bridging digital and physical realms, the industry is rapidly closing in on its own "ChatGPT moment," according to pioneering firms like Shanghai-based Agibot and ACE Robotics. China's dominance in the sector is already undeniable. According to research firm International Data Corporation, China accounted for a 95 percent of global humanoid robot sales in 2025, firmly establishing its leadership in hardware manufacturing and mass production. By the end of 2026, several leading Chinese manufacturers are expected to scale up production capacity into the tens of thousands. "Shanghai is leading this trend nationwide," Tang Wenkan, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, said at the Shanghai conference. "Not just as the host of the event, but also as the epicenter for industrial development and advanced research."

Credit: Ti Gong

The consumer market took center stage with the global debut of the PrimeBOT T1, dubbed the "robot transformer." As the world's first transformable personal humanoid robot, it can autonomously switch from a wheel-footed humanoid into a four-legged quadruped configuration within seconds and folds down small enough to fit inside a standard travel suitcase. Using intuitive voice controls that require zero user training, it seamlessly handles daily tasks ranging from companionship and outdoor chores to cinematic video creation. PrimeBOT has already opened flagship shops in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Xi'an, with a commercial market launch soon. Taking a softer approach to high tech, Mind With Heart Robotics debuted two new panda-like robots. The company specializes in medical bionic robots designed to assist elderly individuals with dementia or other mental health disabilities. "The ultimate value of the humanoid robot industry lies in addressing essential social needs such as elderly care, psychological counseling, and support for vulnerable groups," said the company's chief executive, Zhang Jiaming.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Affordability is also driving rapid adoption. Uniubi AI turned heads with its robotic dog executing a high-jump, 720-degree backflip. While the startup's industrial models are already inspecting power grids in extreme environments, Uniubi announced plans to launch a next-generation "electronic pet" for families, priced about just 3,000 yuan (US$415). "With prices dropping this rapidly, robots are going to enter households much earlier than most people expected," Uniubi AI Chief Executive Zhao Hongyi said at the company's booth at the AI world conference.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Meanwhile, smartphone giant Honor blurred the lines between consumer electronics and robotics with its new Robot Phone, which began accepting pre-orders during the conference. Packed with advanced perception, reasoning and execution capabilities, the device can comprehend complex instructions, handle continuous tasks across multiple apps automatically and even physically rotate its camera mount to interact with its environment. "This marks the exact moment the smartphone evolves into the Robot Phone," Honor Chief Executive Li Jian said at WAIC. On the industrial front, Genisom AI showcased its proprietary embodied intelligence ecosystem alongside a fleet of quadruped robots. Powered by autonomous navigation and a custom AI agent framework built for harsh environments, these "dogs" are deployed in power grid inspections, fire safety, security patrols and guide services for the visually impaired. Genisom AI has already manufactured over 15,000 robots, hitting a milestone monthly output of 5,000 units in June alone. In 2026, Chinese quadruped robot sales will hit 100,000 units, and the growth rate moving forward is astronomical, said Liu Yulong, co-founder of Genisom AI.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Credit: Ti Gong

Ten meters from Genisom's booth, Realman chose the conference for the global launch of its dual wheeled humanoid robots, the RealBot-S2 and RealBot-L2. Engineered for grueling, continuous operation, these robots target seasonal labor shortages by taking over repetitive physical labor, mitigating efficiency risks and offsetting high labor costs driven by employee turnover. "Robots can only truly understand the world and learn to perform real work after being deployed long-term in unpredictable physical environments," said Li Sen, a partner at Realman.

The buzzword echoing through every hall at the conference was "physical AI," and industry experts agree that the "world model" is its soul. The term "world model" refers to an AI machine-learning system that builds an internal representation of an environment, which predictive large language models cannot. The model predicts how that environment changes over time in response to actions. "Robots equipped with world models are on the verge of their own 'ChatGPT moment'," said Yao Maoqing, vice president of Agibot. To feed these models, Agibot-backed Maniformer showcased a proprietary data-collection device designed to help companies train skilled robotic workers. "General-purpose physical intelligence starts with scale. It requires hundreds of millions of hours of embodied data to create truly 'out-of-the-box' robots," Yao added.

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai's ACE Robotics pushed the envelope by releasing its Kairos World Model 3.1, a system that fuses generative, physical and cognitive intelligence. Kairos 3.1 bridges understanding, generation and prediction, closing the loop on practical industrial implementation. "By leveraging multimodal, high-density information extraction, we minimize the trial-and-error costs of robotic actions in complex, uncertain environments," explained Wang Xiaogang, chairman of ACE Robotics. "This accelerates the 'enlightenment' moment for physical AI." Geek+, a HK-listed logistics robot firm, entered the arena with its Gravity 4D embodied model, which gives robots profound spatial understanding of the 3D world. Geek+ possesses a massive advantage: the world's largest real-world business network in smart logistics serving as the ultimate physical training ground. Currently operating across 1,700 projects in over 40 countries and regions, Geek+ manages supply chains for global titans like Walmart, adidas, Siemens and BMW, processing tens of millions of orders daily. If previous expos treated robots as expensive novelties to be watched from behind a velvet cordon, the World AI Conference in Shanghai showed that the world is ready to put them to work. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated brainpower and mass-produced hardware, the event in Shanghai may very well be remembered as an historic turning point where robots stepped off the exhibition floor and into the fabric of everyday life.