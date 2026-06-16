Chinese Tech Giants Take Center Stage at 2026 World Cup with AI and Hardware Displays
The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has become a global testing ground for cutting-edge technologies, with Chinese tech heavyweights demonstrating their AI and hardware ability on the ultimate global platform.
From AI-powered tactical analysis and prediction agents to Video Assistant Referee (VAR) displays, China's IT companies are using the world's largest sporting event to demonstrate their capabilities and boost global market share.
Lenovo Group Ltd, an official technology partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026, has launched a suite of key AI tools aimed at revolutionizing tournament analysis and broadcasting.
Key breakthroughs include World Cup AI Agent, a smart assistant capable of providing tournament insights; 3D Digital Avatar Visualization, a tool for bringing tactical breakdowns to life; and AI Video Enhancement, an innovative system meant to improve referee viewpoints.
Wu Xi, a Shanghai Shenhua midfielder, displayed the capabilities of Lenovo's AI PC at a recent event in Shanghai, forecasting match outcomes using its World Cup prediction tool.
On Tuesday, an AI model prediction ranking list published Lenovo's AI prediction accuracy rate as the highest, followed by DeepSeek and Alibaba's Qwen.
Lenovo is leveraging its World Cup momentum to improve football back home.
In partnership with the Chinese Football Association (CFA), the company is launching China's inaugural AI Command Center and an official CFA AI agent to expedite the digital transformation of domestic competitions.
China Mobile's Migu, the official World Cup streaming platform in China, has launched nine unique AI features to enhance the viewing experience for millions.
Migu's upgraded platform provides a personalized experience tailored to various fan demographics using multi-scenario visual effects.
Smart Analytics features live data dashboards, movement radar charts, and real-time win-draw-loss probability predictions.
Tactical Visualization provides real-time positioning and trajectory modeling to map player formations and tactical intents.
Interactive AI Chatbots, equipped with multi-round contextual memory, enable viewers to engage in continuous conversations and obtain instant, data-driven answers during live matches.
Hisense, a leading home appliance manufacturer, has been named the tournament's official display technology partner for the on-site Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.
In addition to enabling important refereeing decisions, Hisense has made a significant presence at the International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Dallas, delivering its trademark RGB-Mini LED TVs to assist global event coverage and broadcast operations.
The 2026 World Cup symbolizes Hisense's decade of active international sports marketing, which began with its sponsorship of the UEFA European Championship in 2016.
Over the last decade, the strategy has increased brand awareness, with global brand recognition rising from 37 percent to 58 percent. Hisense's overseas revenue fell from more than 20 billion yuan to more than 110 billion yuan during the time.
To capitalize on the tournament's large audience, businesses are launching high-stakes consumer marketing. Lenovo, for example, has introduced a "Golden Luck" draw promotion, allowing computer buyers during the World Cup the opportunity to win actual gold prizes.
Editor: Yao Minji