Chinese Tech Giants Take Center Stage at 2026 World Cup with AI and Hardware Displays

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has become a global testing ground for cutting-edge technologies, with Chinese tech heavyweights demonstrating their AI and hardware ability on the ultimate global platform.

From AI-powered tactical analysis and prediction agents to Video Assistant Referee (VAR) displays, China's IT companies are using the world's largest sporting event to demonstrate their capabilities and boost global market share.

Lenovo Group Ltd, an official technology partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026, has launched a suite of key AI tools aimed at revolutionizing tournament analysis and broadcasting.

Key breakthroughs include World Cup AI Agent, a smart assistant capable of providing tournament insights; 3D Digital Avatar Visualization, a tool for bringing tactical breakdowns to life; and AI Video Enhancement, an innovative system meant to improve referee viewpoints.

Wu Xi, a Shanghai Shenhua midfielder, displayed the capabilities of Lenovo's AI PC at a recent event in Shanghai, forecasting match outcomes using its World Cup prediction tool.

On Tuesday, an AI model prediction ranking list published Lenovo's AI prediction accuracy rate as the highest, followed by DeepSeek and Alibaba's Qwen.