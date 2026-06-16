[Caffeinated] 5 New Iconic Cafes That Are Booming
Caffeinated is our required listicle series covering all the hot places to get a buzz. From caffeine. There is some debate as to whether this caffeination should come solely from coffee beans, or if we should extend this out to tea, but for now, there is one indisputable fact: Shanghai has now, become the world's coffee capital, with more cafes per capita than any other city. Nuts. Instead of putting these into our Hai Lights column, we decided that Cafe Cultture, deserves it's own little spot. So we'll try these places out, and give you a report.
The Start of a Series
Now with Shanghai's weather slowly creeping closer and closer to its boiling point, it is time to go out, have your favorite iced coffee and explore new sweet treat opportunities. Luckily, areas like Xuhui have plenty to offer; even if you feel like you've been everywhere at least twice, I know the feeling, trust me.
Let me be real with you, going around and trying to get a seat, as well as photographing each place's best angle during the May Holidays and lovely sunny days was a great challenge. I do not know how these couple of weeks, no one seemed to be in offices, me included. But at least I had a journalistic integrity excuse... In this first edition of Caffeinated, I want to highlight some places of my favorite places that recently soared in popularity, but most importantly, have the potential to stick around. As well as spots that maybe were around for about a year but stood the test of time and ruthless competition of Shanghai F&B industry.
Before we get into it though, here are some of our previous pieces on Cafe Culture in Shanghai:
- [Hai Lights] Top 5 Xuhui Coffee Shops for Studying & Chilling
- A Coffee Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Best Brews
- [Hai Lights] 5 Places to Get BANGING Pastries in Shanghai
- [Hai Lights] Shanghai Cafés That Welcome Wagging Tails
- [Hai Lights] A Taste of Home, a World Away: Discovering Shanghai's Coffee Culture
1) Honky Tonk
-
Credit: Tima Fei
-
-
Credit: Tima Fei
-
wide angle
Let's start with my personal favorite. Honky Tonk is located right next to the bustling Yongkang Rd. Since I live quite close, I've witnessed the birth of this place; I became a constant patron when there was literally no buzz or recognition around it, and now, for a couple of months at this point, I couldn't manage to get a seat without waiting. Though I do feel like I should have a badge of honor for supporting their business with my 28 RMB matcha orders, I am very happy to see them thrive.
A little backstory: that specific spot has seen at least three failed coffee shops while I've been living nearby. The main problem of the previous tenants was a fundamental misunderstanding of the space. Because it sits below street level, the interior design has to work harder to keep it from feeling cramped, like a bunker. Honky Tonk manages to bring a mid-century ambiance to the space, while using the natural sunlight and a small outdoor seating area to create a sense of more square footage, while remaining very cozy and homey.
-
The viral Tiger bomb drinkCredit: Tima Fei
-
Matcha with coconut water (one of my favs)
What initially drew me to them, and kept me coming back, was their menu. The price-to-quality ratio is one of the best I've come across in Shanghai. Their coffee is refreshing, their matcha and hojicha (!) are silky smooth, and their XHS-viral Tiger Bomb drink – I cannot open Dianping without seeing a post with this thing. And it really is a delicious combo of coffee, orange and creamy foam. My other favorite is the chai latte, with oat milk of course. If you're wondering why oat milk of course... Oat milk has a naturally creamy, slightly sweet flavour that complements the spices in chai really well. It just doesn't fight the cardamom and cinnamon the way a heavier milk might. Overall the drink is sweet, spicy, heartwarming; Christmas in a cup. On Matcha...if you've read some of my matcha articles, you would know it can be challenging to whisk properly, but Honky Tonk does it well, though a bit too sweet for my taste. On the food side, they also have lovely treat options, like banana bread and cheese sandwiches. On top of that, they have a point system that is actually worth a damn; each purchase gets you an in-app sticker, and on your eighth you get something like a 25 RMB discount on any order. Perfect if you're an impoverished student like me.
Address: 262 Xiangyang Rd S.
-
Hojicha latte and banana bread
-
Chicken sandwich and cappucino
-
Chai LatteCredit: Tima Fei
2) Folder Bakery&Coffee
-
-
-
-
wide angle
-
Credit: Tima Fei
-
A relatively new place, at least for me; I started seeing it pop up on RedNote and Dianping somewhere mid-autumn. Located near Hengshan Road Metro station, Folder is a unique, almost fully outdoor bakery. Like, there is no wall separating the seating area from the outside.
The menu of baked goods is vast, ranging from savory pesto chicken sandwiches to blueberry danishes. Their signature is a French toast with berries and cream; people love it so much that when we first came, it was already sold out. Another unique offering is their cold brewed coffee, served in Coca-Cola-style bottles, kinda 2016-coded, but whatever. We managed to try a pineapple lemongrass cold brew, and I have to say, it was pretty good. For the presentation and the taste, 45 RMB felt justified, considering some places in Shanghai love to charge 50+ RMB for cold brews.
-
Berry tarts at FolderCredit: Tima Fei
-
-
Let's discuss the food. The pesto chicken sandwich was delicious. If you like savory with a hint of fresh sweetness (it has figs inside), you'd love it. Another little sandwich we tried was cream cheese and chives; unfortunately, the cream cheese was too sweet for my liking. The next two danishes, though, one with blueberries (my fav) and another with strawberries (a bit dry), saved the situation. There was also some sort of ciabatta that was so good I didn't even take a photo, because it was devoured in seconds.
-
Credit: Tima Fei
-
The Blueberry one was the best.
-
-
The interior of the place is nice, though it can be a bit crowded, but that's most places in Shanghai. I would recommend coming before 2 pm, as it seems to be the most popular time to visit Folder. It is good for photos, if you manage to find a place to sit, or if you're okay with eating standing up, you can capture quite a nice scene behind you. Come here for the food first, sit and relax second, unless it's not a busy day for them.
Address: 205 Wulumuqi Rd S.
3) In Dough We Trust
-
Credit: Tima Fei
-
-
Credit: Tima Fei
-
-
wide angle
Probably my favorite when it comes to interior design. In Dough We Trust (IDWT) is a cozy, vintage cottagecore coffee shop (think floral prints, mismatched crockery and that feeling of your grandmother's house, but make it chic) with an impressive sweets, cakes and cookies menu. I feel like I first came here when it was still relatively indie, and now it is flooded with patrons and influencers almost constantly. A friend of mine who's been in Shanghai longer than me said he used to help with their promotion back in the day, but now he can barely find a seat on a weekday afternoon. But if you do manage to grab yourself a table, it is worth it.
-
Credit: Tima Fei
-
-
-
A smattering of tasty sweet treats at IDWT. Notice the infamous chocolate hazelnut cake, bottom left.Credit: Tima Fei
-
-
In Dough We Trust has everything a modern coffee shop needs to remain relevant and loved. Their drinks menu is suitable for any palate; americanos, Viennese coffee, teas, oat milk, everything. But where they truly shine are their desserts. Their chocolate hazelnut cake is the best chocolate thing I've tried in Shanghai, maybe even anywhere. It was as if a whole jar of Nutella was magically transformed into a cake. Their other signature is the berry tiramisu; good, light and fluffy, not too sweet. But nothing beats that chocolate cake. There are plenty of things I still need to try, like their French toast and croque madame, perhaps when I can finally get a seat, but I will keep trying.
-
Credit: Tima Fei
-
-
-
Credit: Tima Fei
Besides the food and drinks, IDWT has some adorable merchandise; cups, doggy bowls and tote bags, and from a design perspective, I commend their effort in pushing a signature aesthetic for further world-building. Something I wish more Shanghai-based coffee shops with a clear vision would do is actively curate their Instagram and XHS pages. Not only does it make them seem chicer and more in touch with their vision and customers, but with China's recent push for tourism, it would allow foreigners to discover and follow their journey, something that coffee places in Seoul, for example, are always trying to do. IDWT does have an IG page, however it is pretty underwhelming with only a couple of posts, and they do not have an XHS page, which is honestly mind-blowing to me.
Address: 47-7 Yongfu Rd
4) Times
-
Credit: Tima Fei
Times opened just about two months ago and from what I can tell, they've been quite loved by local influencers. I don't blame them though; Times really put a lot of thought into their visuals. A sort of art deco-inspired interior, with a long marble bar and plush white sofas, very charming and insta-worthy. The outside is more Parisian country chic, though I might be wrong, I'm studying fashion not architecture. With all of that, Times created a space perfect for taking photos or simply enjoying your drink with a side of fries.
Speaking of fries, Times is the most versatile establishment on our little list. By day, a coffee shop with Hong Kong (not French) toasts and Hong Kong tea lattes as their signatures; by night, a fancy bar with cocktails flowing and bar food, like prawns and chicken wings, served hot. Daytime prices are reasonable; Americano at 18 RMB, lattes around 38 RMB. If you come after 6pm for a cocktail, though, be ready to spend around 90-100 RMB for their alcoholic creations. The good thing is, usually after 6pm there aren't as many influencers trying to snap the best photo possible right next to you, so you can enjoy your cocktail in peace.
Address: 43 Yongkang Rd
5) Bunboo Coffee, Tea and Toast
-
Credit: Tima Fei
-
Why a bamboo-themed coffee shop is spelled "Bunboo" is beyond me. I'm sure there is a heartwarming story behind the name, let's give them the benefit of the doubt. Just pay attention when you search for it on Maps or Dianping. Having said that, let's move on to the actual coffee, tea and toast.
This cute little place is located on the famous Yongkang Road, among many other iconic restaurants and cafes. The space itself is quite small, but efficiently seated and spaced out, with lovely jade and teal tiles decorating the front counter. This particular café can double as a very pet-friendly hangout spot; every time I've visited, there have been tiny puppies rolling around on the floor. Plus, there is an adorable pet adoption corner with pictures of cute doggies and kitties waiting for their forever home.
-
The honey latteCredit: Tima Fei
Moving to their coffee, tea and toast.Moving to their coffee, tea and toast. The coffee is good; I've tried the Americano as well as their Honey Latte with oat milk. To be honest, the honey latte didn't gag me, I couldn't really taste any honey, and as a honey enthusiast, that was quite offensive to me. Still tasty, but underwhelming. The good old cup of Joe, however, was not too bitter, not too sour, and it paired well with the signature: the toast. That is what made them a bit viral with XHS girlies; their ricotta cheese blueberry toast. A European staple, in China, a surprising delicacy. The original comes with blueberries, some edible flowers (great for a social media post), and a dash of honey on top. Simple, yet effective. Since then, they've added a couple of variants, now served with figs, strawberries and persimmons. If I were them, I would add a savory option asap, perhaps with some fresh salmon and cucumber, yummy. They've also recently added a yogurt bowl, with granola, persimmons, corn (?) and sweet potato (??). There is room for everybody, let's just say that.
Currently, I would say they're one of the standouts on Yongkang Street, not an easy feat. Make sure to pay them a visit; that ricotta cheese toast is worth it.
Address: 27 Yongkang Rd
Editor: Yang Meiping