100 Days to Opening: Li Ziqi Named WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Ambassador

Shanghai has officially kicked off the 100-day countdown to the 48th WorldSkills Competition, announcing globally celebrated content creator Li Ziqi as an official ambassador for the 2026 flagship vocational event.

Li joins actor Xiao Zhan as the second celebrity ambassador for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, leading a new promotional drive to expand public and global awareness of the world's premier vocational skills competition.

As the most prestigious international event of its kind, the WorldSkills Competition gathers outstanding young skilled talents from across the globe. Organizers said Li's ambassadorship will help the competition step beyond professional circles, deliver authentic stories of Chinese craftsmanship to global audiences, and nurture a societal atmosphere that values, respects and advocates for vocational skills and trades.

Famous for her delicately crafted videos featuring traditional Chinese craftsmanship, intangible cultural heritage and rural lifestyle, Li has built a huge, loyal fanbase on domestic and overseas social platforms.

Over the years, she has studied alongside more than 100 heritage artisans, documenting and reviving traditional handicrafts through immersive, visually compelling storytelling. She also showcased traditional Chinese aesthetics as an experience officer at the 2025 CCTV Spring Festival Gala, interpreting the profound cultural connotations behind classic Chinese costumes. Her works have long served as a approachable, heartfelt bridge for cultural exchange between China and the world.

According to organizers, Li's persistent dedication to refining traditional skills and pursuing handmade perfection perfectly embodies the 2026 WorldSkills core motto: "Master Skills Change Your Future."

In a video address marking her appointment, Li expressed sincere honor for the role and extended a warm invitation to young talents worldwide to connect and shine through the power of skills at the Shanghai event.