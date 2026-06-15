Shanghai Heads Into a 10-Day Stretch of Rainy Weather

Shanghai is bracing for ten straight days of rain.

Rain is expected most days through June 24, with drizzle, showers, and thunderstorms.

While temperatures will remain relatively warm, frequent cloud cover and recurring rainfall are set to become the defining features of the coming week.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be the wettest days as a stronger weather system brings more showers and thunderstorms to the city. Another rainstorm is expected around June 22.

Before that, Monday through Wednesday will be cloudy with drizzle.

Although rainfall is expected to be light, temperatures will rise from 25 degrees Celsius on Monday to 30 degrees by Wednesday, bringing back Shanghai's summer muggy conditions.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, reaching 31 degrees before thunderstorms.

After the rain, Friday highs should drop to 27 degrees. Even after the stronger rain band passes, sunshine will be scarce.

Unsettled weather may persist through the Dragon Boat Festival. Cloudy skies and intermittent rain are expected through the weekend and next week.

Residents should carry umbrellas and check weather forecasts as conditions change.

With rain appearing in the forecast on nearly every day over the next ten days, the city's brief spell of sunshine appears to be firmly on hold.