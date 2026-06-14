World Cup Fever Sweeps Shanghai: Where Fans Can Join the Celebration
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 is going on, football fever is sweeping across Shanghai. From an official FIFA pop-up high above Lujiazui in the Pudong New Area to football-themed retail experiences, jersey customization services, and fan events across the city, there are plenty of ways for supporters to join the excitement.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Pop-up (Cloud Football Carnival)
One of the largest World Cup-themed attractions in the city has landed at the Shanghai World Financial Center. Spanning the 94th to 100th floors, the experience combines football culture with stunning skyline views. Visitors can explore displays of jerseys and shoes worn by legendary players, test their skills in penalty shootout challenges and football-themed games, browse official FIFA merchandise, and take photos with a replica of the iconic World Cup trophy.
If you go
Date: May 30-August 31, 10am-10pm
Admission: From 99 yuan (US$14.36)
Venue: Shanghai World Financial Center 上海环球金融中心
Address: 100 Century Ave 世纪大道100号
Nike Huaihai Brand Experience Store
Nike has transformed its Huaihai Road flagship store into a football destination to celebrate the World Cup. Fans can browse national team jerseys, check out the latest football shoes, and enjoy customization services. Displays featuring some of the sport's biggest stars add to the tournament atmosphere.
If you go
Time: 10am-10pm daily
Admission: Free
Address: 717 Huaihai Rd M., Huangpu District 淮海中路717号
Adidas Brand Center
Football takes center stage at adidas' flagship store, where visitors can find retro national team jerseys, official match balls, and shirts associated with some of the sport's most famous players. Jersey customization services are also available.
If you go
Time: 10am-10pm daily
Admission: Free
Address: 691 Huaihai Rd M., Huangpu District 淮海中路691号
FanTown World Cup Licensed Store
Argentina supporters and Lionel Messi fans will find plenty to enjoy at this Yuyuan-based pop-up. The store offers a wide selection of officially licensed merchandise, including jerseys, scarves, caps, drinkware, and collectibles inspired by the world champion and its captain.
If you go
Date: May 30-July 10
Time: 10am-10pm daily
Admission: Free
Venue: Golden Plaza, Yuyuan Mall 豫园商城黄金广场
Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M. 方浜中路265号
PUMA Huaihai Road Store
PUMA's football displays highlight a number of international teams and club jerseys. Visitors can browse football apparel and merchandise while soaking up the growing World Cup atmosphere along Huaihai Road.
If you go
Time: 10am-10pm daily
Admission: Free
Address: 671 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路671号
Adidas "Legendary Pitch" Pop-up
Opening on June 13 at the West Bund Dome Art Center, this adidas football carnival will feature 3-on-3 matches, freestyle football performances, live music, food vendors, a pet-friendly football zone, and limited-edition World Cup merchandise.
If you go
Date: June 13-21
Venue: North Plaza, West Bund Dome Art Center 西岸穹顶艺术中心北广场
Address: 2300 Longteng Ave, Xuhui District 龙腾大道2300号
Whether you're shopping for exclusive merchandise, reliving iconic football moments, or simply joining the excitement, these attractions offer plenty of ways to celebrate the world's biggest sporting event right here in Shanghai.
Editor: Xu Qing