World Cup Fever Sweeps Shanghai: Where Fans Can Join the Celebration

Credit: Ti Gong

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 is going on, football fever is sweeping across Shanghai. From an official FIFA pop-up high above Lujiazui in the Pudong New Area to football-themed retail experiences, jersey customization services, and fan events across the city, there are plenty of ways for supporters to join the excitement.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Pop-up (Cloud Football Carnival) One of the largest World Cup-themed attractions in the city has landed at the Shanghai World Financial Center. Spanning the 94th to 100th floors, the experience combines football culture with stunning skyline views. Visitors can explore displays of jerseys and shoes worn by legendary players, test their skills in penalty shootout challenges and football-themed games, browse official FIFA merchandise, and take photos with a replica of the iconic World Cup trophy. If you go Date: May 30-August 31, 10am-10pm Admission: From 99 yuan (US$14.36) Venue: Shanghai World Financial Center 上海环球金融中心 Address: 100 Century Ave 世纪大道100号

Credit: Ti Gong

Nike Huaihai Brand Experience Store

Nike has transformed its Huaihai Road flagship store into a football destination to celebrate the World Cup. Fans can browse national team jerseys, check out the latest football shoes, and enjoy customization services. Displays featuring some of the sport's biggest stars add to the tournament atmosphere. If you go Time: 10am-10pm daily Admission: Free Address: 717 Huaihai Rd M., Huangpu District 淮海中路717号

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Adidas Brand Center

Football takes center stage at adidas' flagship store, where visitors can find retro national team jerseys, official match balls, and shirts associated with some of the sport's most famous players. Jersey customization services are also available. If you go Time: 10am-10pm daily Admission: Free Address: 691 Huaihai Rd M., Huangpu District 淮海中路691号

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FanTown World Cup Licensed Store

Argentina supporters and Lionel Messi fans will find plenty to enjoy at this Yuyuan-based pop-up. The store offers a wide selection of officially licensed merchandise, including jerseys, scarves, caps, drinkware, and collectibles inspired by the world champion and its captain. If you go Date: May 30-July 10 Time: 10am-10pm daily Admission: Free Venue: Golden Plaza, Yuyuan Mall 豫园商城黄金广场 Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M. 方浜中路265号

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PUMA Huaihai Road Store PUMA's football displays highlight a number of international teams and club jerseys. Visitors can browse football apparel and merchandise while soaking up the growing World Cup atmosphere along Huaihai Road. If you go Time: 10am-10pm daily Admission: Free Address: 671 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路671号

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Adidas "Legendary Pitch" Pop-up Opening on June 13 at the West Bund Dome Art Center, this adidas football carnival will feature 3-on-3 matches, freestyle football performances, live music, food vendors, a pet-friendly football zone, and limited-edition World Cup merchandise. If you go Date: June 13-21 Venue: North Plaza, West Bund Dome Art Center 西岸穹顶艺术中心北广场 Address: 2300 Longteng Ave, Xuhui District 龙腾大道2300号

Credit: Ti Gong