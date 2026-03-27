Chip Firms Signal 'Localized Supply Chain' at SEMICON China 2026

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Shanghai hosted the nation's largest semiconductor trade show, SEMICON China 2026, from Wednesday to Friday. Covering over 100,000 square meters, the event showcased China's "de-risking" strategy as domestic equipment manufacturers transition from prototype to high-volume industrialization.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

SMEE Breaks Silence on Lithography Progress Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE) showcased its 100 percent in-house lithography technology at the event. On-site staff confirmed that these systems, once experimental, have entered mass production with "double-digit" annual sales growth, strengthening their position as a domestic alternative to Dutch giant ASML. ASML is a key Dutch supplier of advanced semiconductor lithography machines, especially Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) systems for chip manufacturing. ASML cannot sell top-tier EUV machines to China due to US-led restrictions, limiting them to DUV technology. China is reportedly testing EUV prototypes and investing heavily in domestic alternatives.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

A Unified Front on the STAR Market Leading Chinese chip equipment manufacturers reflected a unified front, proving that the gap in high-end manufacturing is closing. Important companies in this field are ACM Research, which provides advanced cleaning and plating solutions, AMEC, known for its plasma etching technology, and Piotech, which focuses on thin-film deposition equipment that is essential for making advanced logic chips. Another spotlight was a robot from Shenyang-based Siasun, with specialized robotics designed for ultra-cleanroom environments for chip-making. Many of them are now listed and turning into poster-boy players in the STAR Market. For example, the STAR-listed Piotech share price more than doubled in 2025 to close at 330 yuan at the end of the year.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz