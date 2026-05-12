Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway To Lift Price Ceiling By 20 Percent

The Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway operator announced that it will raise its official ticket price ceiling by 20 percent starting May 26, marking a significant adjustment to fares on one of the country's busiest rail corridors.

The increase will affect high-speed train services operating on both the Beijing-Shanghai and Hefei-Bengbu railway lines, according to a statement released by Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway Co.

The company stated that this move aims to enhance a market-oriented pricing system, enabling ticket prices to vary based on passenger demand. Officials stated that the revised pricing mechanism aims to provide a more accurate representation of travel patterns and operational conditions.

Tickets under the new pricing structure are available for purchase on the official 12306 platform starting today. During the initial phase of this adjustment, actual ticket prices will remain the same.

Currently, the most expensive second-class seat on a high-speed train between Beijing and Shanghai is priced at 673 yuan (US$99). With the 20 percent increase to the price ceiling, the maximum fare for these seats could exceed 800 yuan, surpassing the cost of some discounted flight tickets between the two cities.

"The goal is to better meet the diverse travel needs of passengers and to improve the efficiency of ticket resource allocation," the company stated.

"The adjustment ensures that published prices more accurately reflect the relationship between market supply and demand."