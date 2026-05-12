Zhang Xue and ZXMoto to Compete at Shanghai MXGP
Zhang Xue and his ZXMoto are set to participate in the FIM Motocross World Championship (XMGP) in Shanghai's Fengxian District from September 11 to 13.
The Chinese motorcycle manufacturer achieved a historic milestone at the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in Portugal in March. French rider Valentin Debise secured a victory there, making ZXMoto the first Chinese motorcycle brand to win a race in this prestigious competition.
The 39-year-old Zhang has garnered domestic and international attention since that victory.
He will form a team to compete in the FIM Motocross World Championship Shanghai leg – the only stop in Asia – against international opponents including eight world champions, according to the local organizer.
With Zhang and his team participating, this year's event will see a surge in popularity. The organizers will also adopt a "day plus night" model for the first time, focusing on daytime racing while hosting motorcycle-themed carnival activities at night.
Meanwhile, the FIA 2026 General Assembly and Awards Ceremony, known as the "Oscars of motorsport," will debut in December in Shanghai, bringing together global racing elites and champion drivers.
"The atmosphere of Shanghai's international sporting events is receiving increasing recognition," said Shanghai Sports Bureau Director Xu Bin.
"Another major highlight in the second half of the year is the Shanghai Marathon, which is celebrating its 30th birthday," he said. "Its success will determine whether it can become an official World Marathon Majors event in the future."
According to Xu, this year's Shanghai Marathon will be held over two days for the first time: the shorter-distance health run on December 5 and the 42-kilometer main race on December 6. The number of participants will also increase from 23,000 to 30,000.
Editor: Ma Yue