Zhang Xue and ZXMoto to Compete at Shanghai MXGP

Zhang Xue and his ZXMoto are set to participate in the FIM Motocross World Championship (XMGP) in Shanghai's Fengxian District from September 11 to 13. The Chinese motorcycle manufacturer achieved a historic milestone at the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in Portugal in March. French rider Valentin Debise secured a victory there, making ZXMoto the first Chinese motorcycle brand to win a race in this prestigious competition.

Credit: Imaginechina

The 39-year-old Zhang has garnered domestic and international attention since that victory. He will form a team to compete in the FIM Motocross World Championship Shanghai leg – the only stop in Asia – against international opponents including eight world champions, according to the local organizer. With Zhang and his team participating, this year's event will see a surge in popularity. The organizers will also adopt a "day plus night" model for the first time, focusing on daytime racing while hosting motorcycle-themed carnival activities at night.

Credit: Imaginechina

Meanwhile, the FIA 2026 General Assembly and Awards Ceremony, known as the "Oscars of motorsport," will debut in December in Shanghai, bringing together global racing elites and champion drivers. "The atmosphere of Shanghai's international sporting events is receiving increasing recognition," said Shanghai Sports Bureau Director Xu Bin.