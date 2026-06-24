From Space Chips to Robot Football: Inside the Wildest Tech Debuted at MWC Shanghai 2026

The 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai opened today, showcasing a new wave of mobile innovation that spans direct satellite-to-smartphone connectivity, humanoid robots competing in a football penalty shootout, fiber optics for artificial intelligence data centers, foldable phones and smart glasses.

The annual event, which offers a glimpse into the future of tech, highlights the deepening integration of mobile communications with expanding frontiers like commercial aerospace, humanoid robotics and AI. This convergence is poised to create multi-billion-dollar markets that extend far beyond traditional base stations and mobile phones.

Next-generation information and communications technologies are accelerating their integration, propelling human society toward an intelligent era characterized by human-machine collaboration, cross-sector convergence, and co-creation, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said during the opening session.

Zhong noted that China is actively deploying new network infrastructure, such as low-altitude and satellite Internet, while driving innovation in fields like AI, quantum technology, and embodied intelligence, a core tech for humanoids.

China currently accounts for over 40 percent of global 5G connections. According to the GSMA, the global telecom industry association and organizer of the MWC, mobile technologies generated US$1.5 trillion in economic value in China in 2025–equivalent to 7.2 percent of GDP – and that figure is expected to rise to US$2.1 trillion by 2030.

This optimistic outlook was echoed by domestic industry giants like China Mobile and Huawei.

"AI is reshaping every aspect of human production and daily life, opening up broader opportunities for growth in the telecommunications industry," said Chen Zhongyue, chairman of China Mobile. He highlighted emerging opportunities in 5G-A, 6G, integrated air-space-ground networks, and humanoids.