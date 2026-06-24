From Space Chips to Robot Football: Inside the Wildest Tech Debuted at MWC Shanghai 2026
The 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai opened today, showcasing a new wave of mobile innovation that spans direct satellite-to-smartphone connectivity, humanoid robots competing in a football penalty shootout, fiber optics for artificial intelligence data centers, foldable phones and smart glasses.
The annual event, which offers a glimpse into the future of tech, highlights the deepening integration of mobile communications with expanding frontiers like commercial aerospace, humanoid robotics and AI. This convergence is poised to create multi-billion-dollar markets that extend far beyond traditional base stations and mobile phones.
Next-generation information and communications technologies are accelerating their integration, propelling human society toward an intelligent era characterized by human-machine collaboration, cross-sector convergence, and co-creation, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said during the opening session.
Zhong noted that China is actively deploying new network infrastructure, such as low-altitude and satellite Internet, while driving innovation in fields like AI, quantum technology, and embodied intelligence, a core tech for humanoids.
China currently accounts for over 40 percent of global 5G connections. According to the GSMA, the global telecom industry association and organizer of the MWC, mobile technologies generated US$1.5 trillion in economic value in China in 2025–equivalent to 7.2 percent of GDP – and that figure is expected to rise to US$2.1 trillion by 2030.
This optimistic outlook was echoed by domestic industry giants like China Mobile and Huawei.
"AI is reshaping every aspect of human production and daily life, opening up broader opportunities for growth in the telecommunications industry," said Chen Zhongyue, chairman of China Mobile. He highlighted emerging opportunities in 5G-A, 6G, integrated air-space-ground networks, and humanoids.
Huawei Vice Chairman Wang Tao added that mobile AI is booming, that AI applications are entering a new phase of collaborative coexistence among people, devices, and intelligence, pointing to integrated satellite-ground networks and new pre-6G spectrums as major new opportunities.
On the exhibition floor, commercial aerospace firms like Spacesail and Geespace showcased direct satellite-to-smartphone connectivity and satellite-connected terminals for various industries. These satellite applications were heavily featured at the China Mobile and China Telecom booths, signaling robust future business opportunities.
Meanwhile, Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics showcased specialized, radiation-hardened chips designed to withstand extreme space temperatures. These programmable chips will be deployed in both existing and upcoming satellites, supporting China's mega-constellation initiatives.
In Hall N4, several humanoid robots from top manufacturers like AgiBot and Unitree drew massive crowds and cheers during an interactive football penalty challenge, the first event of its kind at the MWC. While the robots stumbled occasionally on stage, their movements highlighted the potential of new tech like U6GHz.
This core pre-6G spectrum offers ultra-low latency and multi-device support, which will enable better control for robotics, and the first smartphones supporting U6GHz will debut next year, according to Huawei.
Smartphone manufacturers are also heavily embracing AI at the event. Vivo introduced new AI features for its upcoming foldable model, the Vivo X Fold6, integrating advanced workplace productivity capabilities. Meanwhile, Honor used the MWC platform to announce that it will officially launch its next-generation Agentic OS in Shanghai next month.
The three-day MWC Shanghai 2026 is being held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre in the Pudong New Area.
Editor: Liu Qi