Shanghai Ready for Lotus and Water Lily Festival

Credit: Ti Gong

The monthlong 13th Shanghai Lotus and Water Lily Exhibition will open on Sunday at Guyi Garden in Jiading District, bringing the city's largest seasonal spectacle to life across seven local districts. As the core main venue, the Jiangnan-style garden integrates landscape and interactive cultural experiences with about 500 lotus and 110 water lily varieties on display. The collection includes classic varieties as well as 11 newly debuted lotus varieties and 13 new water lily varieties.

Credit: Zhou Xiaoping

A lotus in full bloom at Guyi Garden Credit: Li Qi

A lotus cuisine is served at Guyi Garden. Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

The garden has expanded night-blooming water lily areas to create day-and-night floral views paired with giant Victoria water lilies. Potted and pond-planted flowers form layered poetic scenes echoing traditional Chinese pastoral verses. Nine ancient-style check-in spots are set across the century-old classical garden. Visitors are invited to enjoy lotus displays, attend traditional music and garden appreciation events, taste innovative lotus-themed dishes, and join popular science tours.

Credit: Ti Gong

Fifty premium lotus pots from Guyi Garden now decorate the popular "Scruffy Dog" landscape, a 5.2-meter West Highland White Terrier topiary, along Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District. Lotus flower boxes have been newly installed along Tiantong Road, marking the first application of lotus landscaping on Jing'an roadside green belts. Zhabei Park in Jing'an District will stage folk Chinese music, tai chi and calligraphy performances with handcraft sessions covering lotus rubbing, sachet making and Song brocade‌.

Credit: Ti Gong

Panlong Xintiandi in Qingpu District will host a lotus‑themed night festival through August 30. Visitors can enjoy light shows, themed parades and river concerts. It has also set up a lotus and Victoria water lily appreciation area. Kayaking tours across lotus ponds serve as a unique highlight.

Zuibaichi Park in Songjiang District highlights poetic lotus culture with weekend markets and handcraft workshops. Shenyuan Garden at Shanghai Expo Culture Park in the Pudong New Area will feature traditional night tours and ancient painting restoration experiences. Yangpu Park in Yangpu District will create starry night lotus views while hosting stamp-collecting activities and night markets.

