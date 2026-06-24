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Shanghai Ready for Lotus and Water Lily Festival

by Hu Min
June 24, 2026
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Shanghai Ready for Lotus and Water Lily Festival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The 13th Shanghai Lotus and Water Lily Exhibition will unfold at Guyi Garden.

The monthlong 13th Shanghai Lotus and Water Lily Exhibition will open on Sunday at Guyi Garden in Jiading District, bringing the city's largest seasonal spectacle to life across seven local districts.

As the core main venue, the Jiangnan-style garden integrates landscape and interactive cultural experiences with about 500 lotus and 110 water lily varieties on display. The collection includes classic varieties as well as 11 newly debuted lotus varieties and 13 new water lily varieties.

  • Credit: Zhou Xiaoping

  • A lotus in full bloom at Guyi Garden

    Credit: Li Qi

  • A lotus cuisine is served at Guyi Garden.

    Credit: Ti Gong
3 Photos  |  View Slide Show

The garden has expanded night-blooming water lily areas to create day-and-night floral views paired with giant Victoria water lilies. Potted and pond-planted flowers form layered poetic scenes echoing traditional Chinese pastoral verses. Nine ancient-style check-in spots are set across the century-old classical garden.

Visitors are invited to enjoy lotus displays, attend traditional music and garden appreciation events, taste innovative lotus-themed dishes, and join popular science tours.

Shanghai Ready for Lotus and Water Lily Festival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The popular "Scruffy Dog" along Suzhou Creek is decorated with lotus.

Fifty premium lotus pots from Guyi Garden now decorate the popular "Scruffy Dog" landscape, a 5.2-meter West Highland White Terrier topiary, along Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District.

Lotus flower boxes have been newly installed along Tiantong Road, marking the first application of lotus landscaping on Jing'an roadside green belts.

Zhabei Park in Jing'an District will stage folk Chinese music, tai chi and calligraphy performances with handcraft sessions covering lotus rubbing, sachet making and Song brocade‌.

Shanghai Ready for Lotus and Water Lily Festival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A girl sits amid a lotus view at Panlong Xintiandi.

Panlong Xintiandi in Qingpu District will host a lotus‑themed night festival through August 30.

Visitors can enjoy light shows, themed parades and river concerts. It has also set up a lotus and Victoria water lily appreciation area.

Kayaking tours across lotus ponds serve as a unique highlight.

Zuibaichi Park in Songjiang District highlights poetic lotus culture with weekend markets and handcraft workshops.

Shenyuan Garden at Shanghai Expo Culture Park in the Pudong New Area will feature traditional night tours and ancient painting restoration experiences.

Yangpu Park in Yangpu District will create starry night lotus views while hosting stamp-collecting activities and night markets.

If you go:

Shanghai Guyi Garden

Opening hours: 5:30am-7:30pm

Admission: 12 yuan

Address: 218 Huyi Road, Jiading District

嘉定区沪宜公路218号

Zhabei Park

Opening hours: 5am-10pm

Admission: Free

Address: 1555 Gonghexin Road, Jing'an District

静安区共和新路1555号

Shanghai Expo Culture Park

Opening hours: 9am-5pm

Admission: 30 yuan for Shenyuan Garden

Address: 100 Jikun Road, Pudong New Area

浦东新区济坤路100号

Panlong Xintiandi

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Admission: Free

Address: No. 8, Lane 123, Panding Rd, Qingpu District

青浦区蟠鼎路123弄8号

Zuibaichi Park

Opening hours: 6am-7pm

Admission: 12 yuan

Address: 64 Renmin Rd S., Songjiang District

松江区人民南路64号

Yangpu Park

Opening hours: All day long

Admission: Free

Address: 399 Shuangyang Road, Yangpu District

杨浦区双阳路399号

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Suzhou Creek#Songjiang#Yangpu#Xintiandi#Zhabei#Guyi Garden#Zuibaichi Park#Shanghai#Suzhou#Jiading
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