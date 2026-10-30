Shanghai's AgiBot Claims Over 43 Percent Global Market Share, Outpaces Rivals in H1 Revenue

Shanghai-based robotics company AgiBot reported shipping 9,700 units in the first half of 2026, capturing over 43 percent of the global market share and generating nearly 2 billion yuan (US$294.1 million) in revenue.

The company also confirmed that its 20,000th robot rolled off the production line in September.

The sales figures place AgiBot ahead of its major competitors, surpassing Unitree Robotics' revenue of 1.82 billion yuan for the first nine months and UBTech's revenue of 1.27 billion yuan for the first half of the year.

Peng Zhihui, co-founder and CTO, introduced "Worken," or effective work token, to measure physical AI output beyond hardware volume. AgiBot also introduced the OmniHand 3 dexterous hand series, a liquid-cooled joint system, and the GO-3 Preview embodied AI foundation model.

AgiLink, a spin-off division of AgiBot, has launched an upgraded lineup of dexterous hands. Notably, the OmniHand 3 Ultra stands out as the industry's first hand featuring full-surface tactile sensing and an exceptionally high degree of freedom.

Qiao Tianjie, the chief executive of AgiLink, described the hands as being at the "tipping point" for widespread use across "thousand industries." AgiLink has produced over 15,000 dexterous hands to date, taking a leading position in the market.