Shanghai's Bund Summit Puts AI Economy in Focus

The Inclusion Conference, also known as the Bund Summit, will be held in Shanghai from September 9 to 12. Under the theme "Building the AI Economy Together," over 600 scholars, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators will attend the event, with over 300 global technology companies present as exhibitors.

Since 2020, Ant Group has organized four successful conferences with support from the Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau, the Huangpu District People's Government and the Shanghai United Media Group, earning a strong domestic and international reputation.

Inclusion 2026 features a 15,000-square-meter technology exhibition, 40 thematic forums, and one main forum. Developer Day, Innovators' Stage, a smart technology innovation competition, a venture capital meetup, and a tech talent recruitment fair will also be held. Inclusion's first AI Art Festival will showcase AI's transformative power through music, visual media and art exhibitions.

Nobel Laureates Thomas Sargent and Philippe Aghion will discuss the AI-driven economy, growth and innovation. Zheng Weimin, Wang Jian, Ling Wen, Su Jilan, Zhang Tongyi and other academics from the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Sciences, as well as leaders from Alibaba, Stripe and SenseTime, will discuss AI trends and industrial transformation.

The conference will highlight practical AI applications at the conference, which also covers investment, employment, education, green computing, social governance and human-nature relations.

These sessions discuss the broader effects of AI development on economic and social systems in the AI-driven new economy.

AI is reducing barriers to creation, making innovation accessible beyond large teams and major corporations. Inclusion emphasizes the emerging trend of "one-person companies" (OPCs).

The event features several competitions that have drawn tens of thousands of participants, along with more than a dozen prominent domestic AI coding platforms.

Additionally, the conference uses venture capital platforms like Ant Group's investment ecosystem, the Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, and tech incubator Plug and Play China to showcase AI-generated products, opportunities, and organizational models from over 120 sci-tech startups. A dedicated VC Meetup brings together global investment institutions, industry investors, and young "post-1995" investors.

An on-site job fair is making debut at Inclusion, featuring over 50 tech companies that cover a range of areas, including AI models, AI+ applications, AI agents, embodied intelligence, the Internet and Fintech.