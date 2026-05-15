Tech Giants Ignite Price War in China as Apple, Huawei Slash Flagship Costs

Apple triggered a significant shift in the smartphone market at the stroke of midnight of Thursday by implementing the first price reduction for the iPhone 17 series since its release. The iPhone 17 Pro saw a price cut of 1,000 yuan (US$138), marking an aggressive move by the American tech giant to capture market share. Major retailers like the JD.com Apple flagship store were quick to respond, offering a combined discount of 2,000 yuan when factoring in trade-in subsidies. This has brought the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro down to 6,999 yuan, marking the first time the Pro model has entered the 6,000-yuan tier. The standard iPhone 17 has also become more accessible. With multi-layered subsidies and trade-in deals, the entry price is now 4,499 yuan.

Following Apple's lead, Huawei announced its own set of price reductions, specifically targeting its foldable lineup. The Huawei Mate X7 received a direct price cut of 1,000 yuan, bringing its starting price to 11,999 yuan. An even more substantial reduction was applied to the Huawei Mate X6, which saw a 3,000-yuan drop to reach a starting price of 9,999 yuan. To further entice consumers, the Chinese tech giant is offering up to 12 months of interest-free installments on these models, signaling a fierce defense of its premium market position in the US-competitor dominated landscape.