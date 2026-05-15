Tech Giants Ignite Price War in China as Apple, Huawei Slash Flagship Costs
Apple triggered a significant shift in the smartphone market at the stroke of midnight of Thursday by implementing the first price reduction for the iPhone 17 series since its release.
The iPhone 17 Pro saw a price cut of 1,000 yuan (US$138), marking an aggressive move by the American tech giant to capture market share. Major retailers like the JD.com Apple flagship store were quick to respond, offering a combined discount of 2,000 yuan when factoring in trade-in subsidies. This has brought the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro down to 6,999 yuan, marking the first time the Pro model has entered the 6,000-yuan tier.
The standard iPhone 17 has also become more accessible. With multi-layered subsidies and trade-in deals, the entry price is now 4,499 yuan.
Following Apple's lead, Huawei announced its own set of price reductions, specifically targeting its foldable lineup.
The Huawei Mate X7 received a direct price cut of 1,000 yuan, bringing its starting price to 11,999 yuan. An even more substantial reduction was applied to the Huawei Mate X6, which saw a 3,000-yuan drop to reach a starting price of 9,999 yuan.
To further entice consumers, the Chinese tech giant is offering up to 12 months of interest-free installments on these models, signaling a fierce defense of its premium market position in the US-competitor dominated landscape.
These strategic price drops come during a period of significant pressure on the electronics supply chain. Data from International Data Corporation (IDC) indicates that memory component prices surged by more than 60 percent during the first quarter of the year.
While many other smartphone brands have been forced to raise their flagship prices by 200 to 600 yuan to cover rising costs, Apple and Huawei have managed to maintain or even lower their prices. This ability to offer increased value without price hikes highlights the competitive advantages both companies hold in terms of supply chain management and capital reserves.
"Huawei is simultaneously expanding its reach by entering lower-end market segments without raising prices, while keeping its high-end offerings stable. For instance, the recently launched Pro 90 series maintained a pricing structure consistent with previous generations," IDC noted.
"Both Apple and Huawei are now aggressively pushing their price floors downward, demonstrating a level of ecosystem and supply chain control that sets them apart from the rest of the industry."
Editor: Yao Minji