Third Wave: Games Industry Takes China Myths, Folklore to the World

Credit: Ti Gong

Building on the monumental success of the action game "Black Myth: Wukong" two years ago, Chinese hard-core game developers are gearing up to write their next chapter on the global stage. At the recent digital entertainment event ChinaJoy 2026 in Shanghai, game developers demonstrated a new level of confidence and vision. Backed by professional service platforms and international distribution networks, studio heads are ready to bring rich Chinese folklore and history to global audiences through high-end PC and console titles. ChinaJoy attendees lined up at the event for hands-on demos and exclusive previews of upcoming blockbusters. "Genigods: Nezha" features an action-packed story centered on the ancient Chinese creation myths of Nuwa (女娲) and divine celestial battles. "A Whisper of Fall: Jinyiwei" offers a martial arts action game delving into political intrigue and a secret organization during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). "Sword Sage: Awakening" brings a combat-heavy title drawing inspiration from traditional swordsmanship philosophies and regional Bashu or Sichuan culture. Lu Sheng, senior business manager of 4Divinity, the overseas distributor behind "Black Myth: Wukong," said 2027 and 2028 will mark a major breakthrough for Chinese games in overseas markets following Wukong's global splash.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Industry metrics underscore this global pivot. According to a gaming industry report released during ChinaJoy 2026, self-developed Chinese titles achieved unprecedented international momentum in the first half of the year, generating US$12.4 billion in overseas revenue, a 30 percent year-on-year surge that outpaced the domestic market's 12 percent growth rate. Unlike casual mobile offerings, hard-core PC and console titles demand higher entry thresholds, requiring players to invest tens of hours exploring complex mechanics, deep narratives and multiple playthroughs.

Massive talent pool Game developers note that "Black Myth: Wukong" proved to international investors that heavy investment in Chinese premium single-player titles yields high commercial returns. Furthermore, industry officials highlight China's massive talent pool of graphics programmers and competitive production costs – roughly one-fifth of Western studios – as a major driver for international capital. Liu Yang, founder of Genigods Lab and producer of "Genigods: Nezha," said he considers this movement the third big wave of China's gaming industry. The first wave arrived around 2005, with PC multiplayer role-playing game giants like Shanda and Giant, said Liu, a 20-year game development veteran. The second wave came in 2013-15 with mobile powerhouses like miHoYo and Papergames. Now, "Wukong" has proven the global commercial viability of China's hardcore games, drawing world attention to these premium titles. Scheduled for release in 2028, "Genigods: Nezha" is being developed with investment support from games giant Tencent. Collaborating with the visual effects team behind the animated blockbuster film "Nezha 2," which grossed US$2.2 billion globally, the game constructs seamless aerial and terrestrial battle system. Rooted in ancient Chinese mythology and historical texts, the game establishes a worldview starting from Nuwa's creation of humanity. Liu's team projects the title will reach million-unit sales on a global scale.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Meanwhile, Liu Qiwei, producer of "A Whisper of Fall: Jinyiwei," is focusing on translating traditional martial arts into modern action mechanics. Rather than simply replicating real-world movements, his team designed a fluid control system paired with a unique time-travel mechanic. The storyline unveils a conspiracy that threatens the Ming Dynasty, capturing the lethal grace of cold-weapon combat alongside historical intrigue. Wu Xia, producer of "Sword Sage: Awakening," brings personal martial arts experience to his development process. His title blends Sichuan-dialect elements with traditional swordsmanship, emphasizing footwork, timing, observation and seamless transitions between offense and defense. Wu notes that his combat mechanics reflect the cinematic martial-arts aesthetics popularized globally by films like "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." This new generation of developers is taking deliberate steps to make Chinese cultural concepts accessible to Western players.

Mythological map Genigods Lab's Liu frequently uses a detailed mythological system map when pitching to journalists and foreign partners, explaining his vision to build an interconnected Chinese "god universe" akin to Marvel or Disney. Even the studio name, Genigods, bridges the concepts of genesis and gods.

Credit: Ti Gong

Similarly, "Jinyiwei" producer frames his game's narrative elements for Western players. It is like turning a roujiamo (肉夹馍), a Chinese meat sandwich, into a Western sandwich. The presentation is familiar, but the core flavor remains authentically Chinese, Liu explained. "Jinyiwei" has joined PlayStation's China Hero Project, gaining specialized tech, resource and global distribution support from Sony. Following ChinaJoy, these developers are heading to Cologne, Germany, for Gamescom 2026 later this month. Their schedules are already packed with media interviews and one-on-one publisher demos. "We already have over 200 hours of English-voiced video content ready to show," noted Genigods Lab's Liu. To sustain this momentum, local infrastructure is stepping up. During ChinaJoy, Shanghai launched China's first platform dedicated to overseas expansion of games. It will offer services such as copyright protection, legal counsel and overseas launch guidelines, filling gaps for expanding studios and enhancing the core competitiveness of Chinese gaming globally. Distribution networks like 4Divinity are also broadening their scope. Rather than acting solely as a publisher, 4Divinity now invests in early-stage development to help tailor titles for international audiences. Additionally, distributors and studios are partnering with cultural tourism sites across China to launch cross-promotional campaigns, following the successful travel surge triggered by "Black Myth: Wukong," Lu said in Shanghai.