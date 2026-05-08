AI Innovation Learning Center Opens at Shanghai High School

​An AI innovation learning center is launched at the high school affiliated with Shanghai University. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Shanghai University and Shanghai institute of education in science technology and innovation launched an AI innovation learning center at the high school affiliated with the university, marking a step in integrating AI education into the school system.

The 1,600-square-meter AI tech school is designed to provide students with comprehensive exposure to AI through theoretical learning, practical applications, and interdisciplinary projects. The center's curriculum spans multiple domains, including AI applications in the humanities, science, engineering, and psychology.

The center consists of a physical learning space, an online large model application platform, and various interdisciplinary scenarios, aiming to create a complete educational cycle from initial interest development to final project exhibition.

"Young people represent the future of technological innovation," Wang Hao, deputy director of the Shanghai municipal education commission, said. Wang emphasized that the center should establish high standards that can be replicated across other institutions, focus on educational effectiveness aligned with school needs and student interests, and develop collaborative mechanisms involving multiple stakeholders.

"We have constructed an integrated support system combining computing power, resources, and applications," Wang Congchun, vice-president of Shanghai University and director of the institute, said, noting that the university has developed a comprehensive curriculum spanning general education, specialized training, interdisciplinary studies, and introductory courses.

​A calligraphy robot practices brush writing. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

​A mini-intelligent automobile assembly line in operation. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

​ A student explores an AI-powered medical lab. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

​A student chats with an AI assistant designed for stress relief. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

​A student interacts with the AI-powered therapeutic "Hug Bear". [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

The inauguration event featured a roundtable discussion where education administrators, university professors, industry experts, school principals, and student representatives exchanged perspectives on educational transformation in the AI era. Participants discussed practical approaches to collaboration between universities, schools, and enterprises in developing science and technology education.

This center represents the latest addition to a growing network of AI education facilities in Shanghai. Similar AI laboratories have been previously established at primary school affiliated to Shanghai University, Shanghai world foreign language academy and Shanghai Qibao high school, creating a continuous education pathway from primary through senior high school levels.

​An AI innovation learning center is launched at the high school affiliated with Shanghai University. [Photo provided to China Daily]