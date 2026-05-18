APEC Shanghai Meeting Shifts Focus to AI, Energy Security, And Supply Chain Resilience

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

Asia-Pacific senior officials on Monday opened a mid-year plenary meeting in Shanghai to draft a regional cooperation framework targeting artificial intelligence, energy security, and supply chain connectivity. The two-day session at the Shanghai Expo Center marks the midpoint of China's 2026 APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) host year. Officials from 21 member economies, representing about 60 percent of global gross domestic product, are reviewing draft blueprints for a regional free trade area and digital growth roadmaps ahead of the economic leaders' summit in Shenzhen, southern Guangdong Province, in November. "The APEC baton has passed to Shanghai to review mid-year progress, detail deliverables, and lay a solid foundation for the leaders' meeting," said Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu during his opening address to delegates. The meeting comes at a time when the Asia-Pacific region faces compounding external pressures. Unilateralism, geopolitical conflicts, and fractured supply chains threaten global growth, elevating the role of regional economic blocs in maintaining economic stability and market integration, Ma added. Faced with these disruptions, delegates noted that non-binding forums have become essential for maintaining international commerce.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

"APEC is a very important forum because it is based on dialogue," said Felipe Henriquez, a delegate from Chile. "Nowadays, when you see a lack of trust between countries, spaces where you can have an open and frank dialogue are very important." China is pushing for concrete progress on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, known as FTAAP. Ma said Beijing aims to issue an official cooperation document on the trade zone at the leaders' summit, noting that upcoming trade ministerial talks in Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province, will focus on trade liberalization, digital services, and environmental goods to enhance regional economic integration. International delegates attending the plenary session indicated that the focus on digital transformation and non-traditional security reflects immediate structural changes in the global economy. "Due to protectionism and decoupling, we cannot talk about traditional trade liberalization because the ambience is not right," said Dr Tan Khee Giap, chairman of the Singapore National Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation. "If we start now to cooperate more closely on artificial intelligence application, we can narrow the gap between developing and developed nations." Tan noted that the United States, China, and Singapore lead global rankings in AI application. Singapore aims to serve as an intermediary hub to transmit these low-cost tech applications and green energy systems to its Southeast Asian neighbors, tapping into an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market of more than 600 million people.

Credit: Imaginechina

China plans to introduce a regional roadmap for AI and the digital economy to formalize these technological transfers. To support this initiative, China will host an APEC Digital Week in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, in July, followed by policy dialogues focused on data-driven growth, digital empowerment, and open innovation ecosystems, according to Ma. Developing nations view Shanghai's technological infrastructure as a blueprint for their own domestic development. "Shanghai has a lot to offer to APEC and also for other countries coming in, especially for Papua New Guinea, which is a developing country," said Eileen Aitsi, a delegate from Papua New Guinea. She pointed to the automated robotics displayed at the plenary venue as an example of the city's advanced technical landscape. "Shanghai is sort of a gateway and a platform that we could use to see how we can collaborate more." Aitsi added that Papua New Guinea seeks to leverage China's experience in rural development and cultural preservation to benefit its own domestic sectors.

Credit: Imaginechina

Beyond technology, stabilizing global logistics remains a primary concern for Latin American and Asian economies facing market volatility. "To face current challenges like regional conflicts or protectionism, economies need to develop their supply chains and have resilient supply chains," said Jose Alberto, a delegate from Mexico. He noted that Mexico is looking to establish deeper ties with Shanghai, particularly within the financial and service sectors to improve social well-being. To address the logistical issues, China has circulated conceptual papers to draft an updated APEC Connectivity Blueprint. The proposal covers smart customs, smart transportation, tourism facilitation, and the expansion of the APEC Business Travel Card to link regional supply chains across both sides of the Pacific, Ma said. Recent talks concluded at the APEC Women and the Economy Forum, and upcoming sessions will focus on food resilience, small and medium enterprise development, anti-corruption frameworks, and human resources.