China, Russia Extend Mutual Visa-Free Stay Policies Until End Of 2027

China and Russia extended their mutual visa-free policy until December 31, 2027, to facilitate bilateral travel.

The policy allows citizens from both countries to travel for business, tourism, family visits, and transit without a visa for up to 30 days.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun announced the extension on Wednesday. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov also confirmed in Beijing on Wednesday that Russia will extend its visa-free policy for Chinese citizens.

"China is willing to work with Russia to improve the level of facilitation for personnel exchanges continuously," Guo said.

Flight searches for travel between the two nations jumped immediately following the announcement.

Data from travel agency Qunar showed that search volumes for flights from St Petersburg to China grew 85 percent within one hour.

Search volumes for flights from Vladivostok to Shanghai increased fourfold, while searches for the Vladivostok-Harbin route increased 11-fold.

The extension replaces the previous agreement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was scheduled to expire on September 14, 2026.