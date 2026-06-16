[Big News] Have Korean Friends? CNS Korea Launches TODAY!

First things first: If you have Korean friends, you'll want to share this with them... CNS is entering its fourth year, and along the way, we've launched a whole laundry list of new things. Without getting exhaustive, here are some particular highlights: CNS Japanese launched in October 2023.

CNS upgraded website in July 2025 to support expansion. And today, that expansion is here, with CNS Korea launching.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

What will be under the hood? So what exactly is CNS Korea? In short: everything CNS does, policy explainers, living guides, cultural tips, the works, but in Korean, and built specifically around what Korean expats actually need to know to live well in Shanghai. It lives at citynewsservice.cn/korea, and will also be running across WeChat, Xiaohongshu, Instagram and Naver. The platform has a name that's worth knowing: CNS Korea 奥扫奥扫. The "奥扫" (ao sao) part is a phonetic nod to the Korean 어서어서, which loosely translates to "welcome, come on in." But here's the fun part: in Shanghainese, 奥扫奥扫 also means "hurry, hurry." So you've got a name that's a little bit Korean, a little bit Shanghai, and exactly the right amount of clever.

It'll be helmed by Bae Yu-jeong, a Korean national who's been part of the Shanghai Daily team, which means this isn't a translated version of what we already do. It's built from the ground up for a Korean audience, by someone who actually is one. At the event, the Shanghai Tower, Zhangyuan, RT-Mart and The Stage White Magnolia Observatory were noted as official partners, and a few Korean and Chinese social media creators, including Sun Hana, Xu Zhixian, Zhao Minying and Zhang Zhe, were appointed as "Content Ambassadors" by the CNS team. Representatives from Korean companies and organizations, including the Korea Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Korean Air, Hana Tour, Nongshim China, Abion, IPMate Culture Creative, also participated in the event.

A few Korean-Chinese social media creators, including Sun Hana, Xu Zhixian, Zhao Minying, and Zhang Zhe, were appointed as "Content Ambassadors" by the CNS team.

The Shanghai Tower, Zhangyuan, RT-Mart and The Stage White Magnolia Observatory are noted as official partners. 2 Photos | View Slide Show