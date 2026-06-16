Third Hotel, Spider-Man Land Coming as Shanghai Disney Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Disney Resort will open its third hotel this winter as the popular destination celebrates its 10th anniversary, Andrew Bolstein, the resort's president and general manager, announced during anniversary celebrations this week. The 400-room Shanghai Disney Enchanted Star Hotel is being built next to the existing Shanghai Disneyland Hotel. Drawing on Shanghai's architectural heritage and Art Nouveau influences, the hotel will offer views of Shanghai Disneyland and Wishing Star Park, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools and other recreational facilities.

Credit: Ti Gong

Plans for a fourth hotel were also revealed. It will be located just steps from Shanghai Disneyland's main entrance. The hotel developments are part of a broader expansion across the resort. Shanghai Disneyland is currently building its ninth themed land, centered on Spider-Man. Soon, guests can join their favorite web-slinger on an immersive adventure with high-speed thrills. The last piece of this attraction's iconic red track was installed couple of weeks ago, marking a key construction milestone.

Credit: Ti Gong

Other projects include an expansion of the popular Soaring Over the Horizon attraction and new entertainment offerings introduced earlier this year, including The Heart of Magic castle stage show, an enhanced Mickey's Storybook Express parade and anniversary-themed additions to Illuminate! A Nighttime Spectacular.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

Credit: Ti Gong

Since opening on June 16, 2016, Shanghai Disney Resort has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and steadily expanded its lineup of attractions and experiences. Major additions over the past decade include Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land, which opened in 2018, and Zootopia, which debuted in 2023 as the world's first themed land based on the animation franchise.

Credit: Ti Gong

"Shanghai Disney Resort stands as one of this company's proudest achievements," said Josh D'Amaro, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company. "When we opened these gates, we believed we could create something the world had never seen – a place where Disney storytelling met Chinese culture in a way that was genuinely new." Anniversary celebrations began on Monday with a red-carpet event at Treasure Cove, followed by a gala at the Enchanted Storybook Castle and a nighttime spectacular commemorating the resort's first decade.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong