[BIG News]
Pudong
Shanghai

Eastern Hub Business Zone Hosts 1st Major Global Expo

by Yang Jian
March 12, 2026
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Caption: Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Zhong Youyang.
Eastern Hub Business Zone Hosts 1st Major Global Expo
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Overseas visitors check humanoid robots and other cutting-edge products at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2026 at the Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone in Shanghai.

Mexican buyer Fernando Carrera had a specific mission in mind when he landed in Shanghai: find robots to prevent the elderly from falling. He stepped off his flight, bypassed standard visa lines at Pudong airport, and walked directly onto a trade show floor.

His quick arrival marked a milestone for the city's Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone, which is hosting its first major global exhibition.

"Chinese technology is one of the most advanced I have seen," Carrera said. "I am very interested in this cooperation."

The Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2026, which kicked off today, features 1,200 enterprises across 170,000 square meters. The four-day event is being held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center and the Eastern Hub business zone.

The new Eastern Hub business area is 15 minutes from the Pudong International Airport. Invited overseas visitors can enter the zone and stay for 30 days without a Chinese visa.

The Eastern Hub exhibition area focuses on cutting-edge consumer technology and will host more than 20 forums on semiconductors, automotive chips, and virtual reality.

Eastern Hub Business Zone Hosts 1st Major Global Expo
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Overseas visitors check humanoid robots and other cutting-edge products at the AWE 2026.

At the expo, Carrera used a translation machine to negotiate with Chen Yufei, head of local manufacturer Sanlian Kangyang.

Carrera plans to buy robotic walking aids to export to Latin America and North America. He later added that he wants to visit the company's factory in Anhui Province.

"We have to do a good estimation of the value," the Mexican explained. "If this could help to avoid a fall, then we can compare and measure if it is worth it."

Chen said he welcomes foreign clients like Carrera and hopes to further expand the company's international footprint.

The Eastern Hub business zone serves as a pilot area to support international business cooperation, exhibitions and training.

Approved by the State Council, China's Cabinet, in February 2024 the 0.88-square-kilometer zone is between Pudong airport and the planned Shanghai East Railway Station.

The zone operates under an invitation-based practice. Domestic hosts submit an online invitation 48 hours in advance. Dedicated shuttles transport visitors from the airport to the zone within 15 minutes.

Eastern Hub Business Zone Hosts 1st Major Global Expo
Credit: Hu Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Mexican buyer Fernando Carrera tries an exoskeleton robot at the AWE 2026. The robot helps prevent the elderly from falling.

Foreigners can complete airline check-in, tax refunds, and security screening inside the hub before they leave the country.

Shanghai border authorities implemented a 48-hour advance filing system for the electronics expo. Foreign participants entered the zone using only their invitation letter and passport.

"After completing the filing in advance, traveling between the cooperation zone and downtown Shanghai is highly efficient," said Lee Barrett, an exhibitor from the United Kingdom. "The convenient customs clearance provides great support for us to expand the Chinese market."

Border police have also introduced a "tidal" lane system to manage crowds. Officers adjust entry channels based on real-time traffic.

They use artificial intelligence robotic arms and biometric scanners to inspect freight trucks, allowing drivers to clear customs without leaving their vehicles.

Eastern Hub Business Zone Hosts 1st Major Global Expo
Credit: Hu Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Jakub Giza from the Polish company Cevata visits the AWE 2026 to source industrial robots for lifting heavy goods.

Foreign buyers praised the efficiency of the new zone.

Jakub Giza represents the Polish company Cevata. He visited the expo to source industrial robots for lifting heavy goods.

"It was a very easy, very smooth process to enter this exhibition," Giza said. "This one so far is the best compared to other similar business zones around the world."

The zone also accommodates visitors who decide to expand their trips. Visitors who need to leave the hub to inspect factories elsewhere in China, like Carrera, can apply for a port visa at specialized windows inside the area.

A buyer from Argentina in the drone industry said her group arrived in Shanghai two weeks ago. She visited the Eastern Hub on Thursday to source AI and robotics products.

"It is the trendiest in the world," she told Shanghai Daily. "We want to expand our business here in Shanghai."

Eastern Hub Business Zone Hosts 1st Major Global Expo
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Shanghai border authorities help South Korean visitors with the entry of the Eastern Hub business zone.
Eastern Hub Business Zone Hosts 1st Major Global Expo
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Domestic visitors enter the Eastern Hub business zone for the AWE 2026.

Editor: Yang Meiping

#Pudong#Shanghai
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