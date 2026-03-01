Mideast War Grounds Flights and Triggers Emergency Refunds
Chinese airlines and travel agencies are canceling flights and offering full refunds as conflict intensifies in the Middle East. The move follows military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran.
Domestic carriers canceled at least seven flights to Dubai between February 28 and March 2. The United Arab Emirates reported having intercepted 137 missiles and 209 drones.
The flight suspensions highlight a rapidly deteriorating security situation. The conflict forced regional airspace closures and prompted the Chinese government to urge its citizens to leave Iran immediately.
Several flights turned back mid-air on February 28. China Eastern Airlines flight MU269 from Shanghai to Riyadh returned to Pudong International Airport at 9:53pm. Flight MU265 to Dubai landed back in Shanghai at 1am on March 1.
Passengers remained calm and said they understood the safety risks of continuing the trip.
"I already cried once after seeing the war videos. It is terrifying and I am just glad to be back," said a female passenger.
Ground crews at Pudong Airport assisted 224 passengers from the returned Dubai flight. Staff moved luggage manually through employee channels to the departure level to save time. It allowed travelers to bypass standard arrival carousels and return home earlier.
China's three largest carriers – China Eastern, China Southern, and Air China – issued emergency refund policies on February 28 night.
Passengers can cancel tickets for free or change flight dates once. The policy covers travel between February 28 and March 15 for tickets purchased before 8pm on February 28. Affected routes include flights to Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Tehran, Doha, and Muscat.
International travel platform Trip.com formed an emergency task force to help travelers. The company is offering free hotel cancellations across 14 Middle Eastern countries.
They include Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Oman, and Yemen.
The guarantee covers bookings made before 5pm on February 28 for stays through March 5.
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified four land border crossings for citizens fleeing Iran. Travelers can enter Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey without a visa. Entrance into Iraq requires an electronic or temporary visa at the Shalamcheh port.
Editor: Yang Meiping