Mideast War Grounds Flights and Triggers Emergency Refunds

Chinese airlines and travel agencies are canceling flights and offering full refunds as conflict intensifies in the Middle East. The move follows military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Domestic carriers canceled at least seven flights to Dubai between February 28 and March 2. The United Arab Emirates reported having intercepted 137 missiles and 209 drones.

The flight suspensions highlight a rapidly deteriorating security situation. The conflict forced regional airspace closures and prompted the Chinese government to urge its citizens to leave Iran immediately.

Several flights turned back mid-air on February 28. China Eastern Airlines flight MU269 from Shanghai to Riyadh returned to Pudong International Airport at 9:53pm. Flight MU265 to Dubai landed back in Shanghai at 1am on March 1.

Passengers remained calm and said they understood the safety risks of continuing the trip.

"I already cried once after seeing the war videos. It is terrifying and I am just glad to be back," said a female passenger.