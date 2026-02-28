[China Tech] Local Experts Develop Novel Gene-editing Tool for Autism

Credit: Imaginechina

Researchers from Xinhua Hospital and Songjiang Hospital, both affiliated to the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, were looking to address the root cause of autism by accurately repairing the mutated genetic locus. To achieve this, they engineered a novel TadA-embedded adenine base editor. Unlike conventional approaches that merely block the mutated sequence, this tool precisely identifies the erroneous base pair and restores it to the correct one without disrupting the overall DNA structure. This strategy minimizes the risk of unintended genomic alterations. In animal trials, the gene-editing tool was administered to mice carrying CHD3 mutations. It successfully reached multiple brain regions and managed precise repairs without affecting adjacent normal genes. As CHD3 protein levels were restored, the mice showed significant behavioral improvements – including normalized social interaction, enhanced learning and memory, and recovered motor function. The research team has since extended the trials to monkeys, with promising results observed thus far.

Credit: Ti Gong