Racing Fans Gear up for Shanghai Auto Culture Festival

Credit: Imaginechina

As the main race of the 2026 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix approaches, the opening ceremony of the 2026 Shanghai Auto Culture Festival will be held on March 15 at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District. Centered on the festival-race integration brand "F1 · Box in Jiading," this year's auto culture festival will roll out four major sections – the Opening Ceremony, Ignition Moment, Surprise Unboxing, and Defining the Future – featuring a total of 30 themed events that blend motorsport and culture. We've handpicked some of the highlights!

Credit: Ti Gong

1. F1 Chinese Grand Prix As the second round of the 2026 Formula One season, the 2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix will take place in Jiading from March 13 to 15. Eleven teams and top drivers from around the world will compete for the title, and the event will also feature the first F1 Sprint of the 2026 season. Date: March 13-15 Venue: Shanghai International Circuit

2. 2026 F1 Academy China Round The F1 Academy China Round will serve as the opening race of the 2026 F1 Academy season. Hosted in China for the second consecutive year, the event aims to create a clear pathway for all female drivers aged 16 to 25 – from karting all the way to Formula One. Date: March 13-15 Venue: Shanghai International Circuit

3. 2026 CTCC China Touring Car Championship As China's highest-level and longest-running professional circuit racing series, the China Touring Car Championship will once again kick off at the Shanghai International Circuit. Through CTCC-themed exhibition booths, champion driver interactions, autograph sessions, race start viewing, and city roadshows, the event will deliver a double feast of high-speed excitement and racing culture. Date: April 24-26 Venue: Shanghai International Circuit

4. SRO GT Cup Championship The SRO GT Cup is a GT4-level championship specially created for China by SRO Motorsports Group. During the event, SRO-themed interactive zones will be set up, allowing fans to experience the technological appeal of GT (Grand Touring) cars up close and the thrill of touring car racing, creating an immersive viewing experience. Date: March 13-15 Venue: Shanghai International Circuit

Credit: Ti Gong

5. 2026 China GT Supercar Championship China GT is China's highest national-level supercar championship, featuring top GT3, GTS, and GTC cars and driving the growth of China's motorsport industry and car culture. Opening its second consecutive season at the Shanghai International Circuit, the race brings world-class GT action closer to fans and marks a key step toward global standards. Date: April 17-19 Venue: Shanghai International Circuit

6. 2026 TCDC China Drift Fans Grand Prix The competition will transform the TCOFF Racing Club venue into a professional temporary drift circuit, combining competitions, paid experiences, and cultural tourism to boost Jiading's influence among young car enthusiasts and support future automotive culture promotion in Nanxiang Ancient Town in the suburban district. Date: April 10-12 Venue: TCOFF Racing Club

Credit: Ti Gong

7. OCR Car Show Festival The OCR Car Show Festival will officially move to Jiading this year for its fourth edition, featuring the first-ever Track Fireworks Music Festival. Date: May 1-3 Venue: Shanghai International Circuit

8. The "Dream Jiading" Theme Park The "Dream Jiading" Theme Park during the auto culture festival merges city culture, heritage crafts, and automotive experiences across five immersive zones. From cutting-edge car displays and test drives to student team showcases and investment promotion, it highlights Jiading's innovation, industry, and cultural charm. Date: March 13-15 Venue: Shanghai International Circuit Waterscape Square

9. Checkered Flag Carnival The Checkered Flag Carnival is China's only F1-certified theme carnival, returning for its third edition in 2026. Expanding to the Shanghai West Bund this time, it combines racing culture, trendy markets, and live music for an immersive fan experience. Date: March 8-15 Venue: Shanghai International Circuit Waterscape Square and Shanghai West Bund