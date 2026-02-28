Record Consumption, Crowds Fuel Nanjing Road Spring Festival Boom

Record numbers of buyers hit Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall during the Spring Festival holiday as retail consumption soared.

The century-old shopping street turned a massive influx of holiday visitors into a major sales boom through targeted promotions, extended hours, and modernized stores, the Huangpu District government said on Saturday.



Foot traffic on the street reached a peak of nearly 48,000 people on the first day of the Lunar New Year, up 47 percent from a year earlier. Total visitors during the first three days of the nine-day holiday rose more than 25 percent on year.

The street's performance mirrored a citywide retail surge. Shanghai recorded 60.35 billion yuan (US$8.80 billion) in total consumer spending during the holiday, an increase of 12.8 percent. Offline consumption led the growth, growing 15.4 percent.