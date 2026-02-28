Record Consumption, Crowds Fuel Nanjing Road Spring Festival Boom
Record numbers of buyers hit Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall during the Spring Festival holiday as retail consumption soared.
The century-old shopping street turned a massive influx of holiday visitors into a major sales boom through targeted promotions, extended hours, and modernized stores, the Huangpu District government said on Saturday.
Foot traffic on the street reached a peak of nearly 48,000 people on the first day of the Lunar New Year, up 47 percent from a year earlier. Total visitors during the first three days of the nine-day holiday rose more than 25 percent on year.
The street's performance mirrored a citywide retail surge. Shanghai recorded 60.35 billion yuan (US$8.80 billion) in total consumer spending during the holiday, an increase of 12.8 percent. Offline consumption led the growth, growing 15.4 percent.
On Nanjing Road E., online promotional coupons sold out in under 30 seconds. Shoppers redeemed more than 92 percent of those coupons at stores. Two core department stores on the street reported combined sales of more than 170 million yuan.
"By keeping stores open late and blending traditional brands with modern entertainment, we gave shoppers a reason to stay and spend," a Nanjing Road management official said.
The shopping street drove the growth through a five-year promotional campaign that united independent stores into a single retail ecosystem.
More than 30 shops extended their operating hours past midnight to capture late-night spenders. Over 50 time-honored brands even upgraded their storefronts.
The street also integrated cultural events and musical performances while opening anime-themed stores to attract younger crowds.
