[Quick News]
Nanjing Road
Huangpu
Shanghai

Record Consumption, Crowds Fuel Nanjing Road Spring Festival Boom

by Yang Jian
February 28, 2026
Share Article:
Record Consumption, Crowds Fuel Nanjing Road Spring Festival Boom
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Shoppers pack the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall in Shanghai during the Spring Festival holiday.

Record numbers of buyers hit Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall during the Spring Festival holiday as retail consumption soared.

The century-old shopping street turned a massive influx of holiday visitors into a major sales boom through targeted promotions, extended hours, and modernized stores, the Huangpu District government said on Saturday.

Foot traffic on the street reached a peak of nearly 48,000 people on the first day of the Lunar New Year, up 47 percent from a year earlier. Total visitors during the first three days of the nine-day holiday rose more than 25 percent on year.

The street's performance mirrored a citywide retail surge. Shanghai recorded 60.35 billion yuan (US$8.80 billion) in total consumer spending during the holiday, an increase of 12.8 percent. Offline consumption led the growth, growing 15.4 percent.

Record Consumption, Crowds Fuel Nanjing Road Spring Festival Boom
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Customers line up at the Shanghai Taikang Food Co. store on Nanjing Road to buy traditional holiday snacks.

On Nanjing Road E., online promotional coupons sold out in under 30 seconds. Shoppers redeemed more than 92 percent of those coupons at stores. Two core department stores on the street reported combined sales of more than 170 million yuan.

"By keeping stores open late and blending traditional brands with modern entertainment, we gave shoppers a reason to stay and spend," a Nanjing Road management official said.

The shopping street drove the growth through a five-year promotional campaign that united independent stores into a single retail ecosystem.

More than 30 shops extended their operating hours past midnight to capture late-night spenders. Over 50 time-honored brands even upgraded their storefronts.

The street also integrated cultural events and musical performances while opening anime-themed stores to attract younger crowds.

Record Consumption, Crowds Fuel Nanjing Road Spring Festival Boom
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shoppers at the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall during the Spring Festival holiday.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Nanjing Road#Huangpu#Shanghai#Nanjing
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

CHINA EARNINGS DIGEST: February-January 2026
FEATURED
[MONEY]
CHINA EARNINGS DIGEST: February-January 2026
@ CBB ReportersLineMar 2, 2026
34th East China Fair Spotlights Trade Innovation, Agility
[Industry]
34th East China Fair Spotlights Trade Innovation, Agility
The fair is showcasing commodities and textiles to attract buyers from all over the world.
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair
[News]
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair
The four-day fair focused on garments, textiles, home products and gifts, with two exhibition areas highlighting overseas products and cross-border e-commerce.
Asian Stock Markets Stung by War News, Gold and Oil Rise
[Money]
Asian Stock Markets Stung by War News, Gold and Oil Rise
The Shanghai market was the only one in Asia to buck the trend, somewhat, with a flat end to the morning session of trading. Hong Kong falls 1.6 percent.

Popular Reads

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
1

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users
2

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations
3

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
4

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions