Pudong Airport Details Sleep Cabin Guide for International Travelers

Shanghai Pudong International Airport has published a sleep cabin guide to help international travelers relax during layovers. Over 12,600 passengers have used the airport's 30 international departure sleep cabins since opening last year. Prices range from 35 yuan (US$5.1) for 30 minutes to 299 for eight hours. "We implement a strict one-use, one-clean process and disinfect each cabin immediately after a passenger leaves," said Zhu Jing, manager of the passenger facilities division at the airport. "The touchscreens offer English and Japanese options for international passengers." The airport installed the cabins to improve the transit experience. Many international travelers have recently inquired online about payment methods, reservation processes, and regulations regarding children, leading the airport to provide updated operational details.

Where are the cabins located? In Terminal 1, there are 15 cabins situated near Gates 25 and 26. In Terminal 2, travelers can find 15 more cabins close to Gate 64. All cabins are available 24 hours a day within the departure areas for international flights and for those to Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Booking and pricing The airport does not offer a booking system. The facilities operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Passengers must walk to the location to secure a spot. Travelers have to pay 35 yuan for 30 minutes, 65 yuan for one hour, and 95 yuan for 90 minutes. A full eight-hour stay costs 299 yuan. Passengers select their preferred time on the screen before they pay. Foreign card and cash payments Passengers can pay directly with WeChat and Alipay by scanning a QR code on the cabin door. The airport also accepts cash in Chinese yuan. Travelers with foreign credit cards need to visit the nearby service counter, where staff will process the card at a POS (point of sale) machine and manually open the cabin door. Travelers carrying only foreign currency must exchange it into Chinese yuan at a nearby currency exchange desk before paying in cash.

Rules for families and children The airport allows children under 12 years of age and shorter than 1.4 meters to share a single cabin with one adult. The rule ensures safety and comfort for young passengers, preventing children from using the enclosed cabins alone. Cabin features and hygiene Inside the cabin, travelers can find a private space equipped for rest and light work. The main soft sofa reclines automatically into an almost fully flat bed. The unit also features a foldable work desk, an illuminated mirror, and charging outlets. An independent fresh-air and automatic-ventilation system keeps the space from feeling stuffy. Passengers can use an electronic touchscreen to control the lights, air circulation, and the electronic door lock. The airport provides a fresh blanket, disposable slippers, earplugs, and an eye mask for guests. Staff members clean and disinfect the cabins after every single use. They also conduct routine cleaning every two hours when the cabins are empty. Additional free rest services For those who prefer open spaces, the airport has set up eight free overnight rest areas across the terminals. These free areas provide more than 1,000 seating spaces and over 200 charging outlets, giving international travelers multiple options to relax during long waits.