Shanghai CPPCC Session to Chart High-Quality Growth Path in 15th Five-Year Plan Era

As Shanghai embarks on a new phase of development, political advisors are gearing up for a key annual gathering. The fourth plenary session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee will open on February 2, with members bringing fresh expectations and policy proposals for the year ahead.

This year kicks off the implementation period of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030). CPPCC members noted that the upcoming session bears the crucial mission of forging consensus and charting development strategies, as they pool collective wisdom to inject robust momentum into Shanghai's high-quality growth.

Focusing on key development priorities, Sun Lixing, a CPPCC member and researcher at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, expressed the hope that the session will feature in-depth deliberations on core tasks of the 15th Five-Year Plan, including fostering new quality productive forces and advancing the development of Shanghai into a global center for economy, finance, trade, shipping, and science and technology innovation.

Sun called for deeper dialogue on issues such as the integrated development of culture, tourism, commerce, sports and exhibitions; expanding and upgrading service consumption; building an offshore financial hub in the Lingang Special Area; accelerating the digital transformation of traditional manufacturing; improving overseas service systems for Chinese enterprises; and strengthening foreign-related legal frameworks to create a world-class business environment.

He emphasized that grassroots experiences and corporate needs collected through preliminary research should be translated into actionable policy recommendations, better supporting the city's high-quality development drive.

Many members also anticipate the session will tackle emerging trends, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). As Shanghai speeds up its drive to become a global AI hub, Jiang Feng, a CPPCC member and vice chairman and president of information technology firm Wonders, noted that clinical datasets are the fundamental cornerstone for AI applications in the healthcare sector.

Jiang expressed hope that the session will focus on how healthcare datasets can better empower the medical industry. He called for supportive policies to encourage enterprises and research institutions to increase investment, nurture specialized talent, and deepen the integration of data resources, clinical practice and industrial demands.

From a legal perspective, CPPCC member Cheng Jinhua, director of Shanghai Jiao Tong University Library and a law professor, said converting AI's early-mover advantages into long-term competitiveness hinges on whether legal governance can keep pace.

Cheng said that the global AI industry is shifting its focus from competition in technology and capital to institutional governance frameworks – a trend that underscores the importance of regulatory foresight. He called for establishing a balanced regulatory environment that fosters innovation while ensuring accountability, with the goal of positioning Shanghai as a global leader in AI governance.

Livelihood issues are also high on the agenda. Wang Yinrui, a CPPCC member and principal percussionist of the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, said she plans to focus on adolescent mental health, proposing the use of music therapy and other supportive approaches to enhance young people's well-being.

Li Zhenlin, a standing committee member of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee and dean of the College of Film at the Shanghai Theater Academy, said he will continue to concern cultural and education issues, including employment of university graduates and the construction of landmark cultural facilities.

Li described each annual session as an important test of his responsibilities. "I aim to live up to this trust, submit high-quality proposals, and deliver solid results," he said.