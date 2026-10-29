'Shanghai Got You:' CNS Korea Cultural Exchange Program Launched

The "Shanghai Got You" CNS Korea Cultural Exchange Program was launched today at the former site of Lester School & Technical Institute in Hongkou District. The yearlong project aims to introduce Shanghai to a wider South Korean audience through a short video compaign, citywalk routes recommendations and more accessible information in Korean. A display of selected videos and other events promoting Shanghai are scheduled to take place in South Korea next summer.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

At the launch ceremony, Liu Qi, editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily and deputy director of the Shanghai Global News Network, Shanghai United Media Group, said the real value of international communication lies in listening to each other, understanding different perspectives and learning to see oneself through others' eyes.

She noted that people in Shanghai and South Korea share many similarities in lifestyles and cultural values, giving the "Shanghai Got You" initiative a solid foundation. International communication, she said, is a two-way process: introducing Shanghai to the world while bringing global perspectives back to the city.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

In his speech, Tak Jonghan from Hanshanghui Enterprise Development Co said Shanghai holds a special place in the hearts of many South Koreans. He hopes the initiative will bring people in Shanghai and South Korea closer and keep exchanges going, with short videos and themed tours offering younger generations new ways to connect.

A key part of the program is "Discover Shanghai, Season by Season," a short-video campaign launched late last month that invites South Korean content creators to share their Shanghai experiences on Instagram.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

The campaign has three themes: "Discover Shanghai," "A Breath of Nature" and "Shanghai After Dark." Entries for the first theme are open until December 31. Prizes include round-trip flights, hotel stays, attraction tickets, dining experiences and beauty products. With social media playing an increasingly important role in how South Koreans choose where to travel, the campaign aims to give them a closer look at Shanghai through videos made by creators exploring the city firsthand. A group of South Korean content creators and local cultural and commercial venues were named CNS Korea Content Co-Creators at the event.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

At the launch ceremony, Hongkou District unveiled three itineraries for South Korean visitors, featuring leisure, culture and family-friendly activities.

Destinations include the North Bund, Sinar Mas Plaza and Xingwang International, a shopping center often compared to Seoul's popular Dongdaemun. Participating stores will offer special discounts and deals.

Districts of Hongkou, Huangpu and Jing'an unveiled a joint program to attract more South Korean visitors, combining landmarks with shopping, dining and leisure experiences across the three districts. Shanghai's historical ties with South Korea can be seen at sites such as the former Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea in Huangpu and the memorial to Yun Bonggil in Hongkou. It also highlights shopping destinations popular with South Korean visitors, including RT-Mart and Zhangyuan Garden in Jing'an.