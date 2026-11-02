Shanghai to Outline New Uses for Wusong's Old Steelworks at CIIE

Shanghai is set to redevelop a 12.6-square-kilometer area within Greater Wusong, which will include facilities for advanced manufacturing, a university art campus, and a central park.

Baoshan District will present the detailed land-use plan to global investors on November 7 at the China International Import Expo.

Wusong served as a steelmaking hub in the 1950s, during which time Shanghai expanded its No. 1 Steel Works and constructed the No. 5 Steel Works for the production of specialty steels.

In 1978, construction began on Baosteel, on the south bank of the Yangtze River. In 2018, Shanghai and China Baowu Steel Group agreed to redevelop industrial land in Wusong.

At the former No. 1 Steel Works, Shanghai University is transforming a mill that previously produced structural steel into a campus for its Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts.

The design incorporates the original mill building. In June, the university announced that crews had finished constructing the main structures in certain areas of the campus.