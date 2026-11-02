Shanghai to Outline New Uses for Wusong's Old Steelworks at CIIE
Shanghai is set to redevelop a 12.6-square-kilometer area within Greater Wusong, which will include facilities for advanced manufacturing, a university art campus, and a central park.
Baoshan District will present the detailed land-use plan to global investors on November 7 at the China International Import Expo.
Wusong served as a steelmaking hub in the 1950s, during which time Shanghai expanded its No. 1 Steel Works and constructed the No. 5 Steel Works for the production of specialty steels.
In 1978, construction began on Baosteel, on the south bank of the Yangtze River. In 2018, Shanghai and China Baowu Steel Group agreed to redevelop industrial land in Wusong.
At the former No. 1 Steel Works, Shanghai University is transforming a mill that previously produced structural steel into a campus for its Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts.
The design incorporates the original mill building. In June, the university announced that crews had finished constructing the main structures in certain areas of the campus.
Another proposal involves a steel-casting plant. The urban renewal project is being developed by Tishman Speyer, Shanghai Chengtou, and the local Wusong development company.
The planned development covers 400,000 square meters, or 56 football pitches.
Baoshan is also seeking manufacturers for its next generation of industrial sites. At the CIIE, the district will outline 10 investment priorities in robotics, industrial equipment and advanced materials.
They include factory robots and their components, precision machine tools and materials for batteries and electronics.
The wider Greater Wusong plan assigns a different role to the waterfront. It calls for more public space along the Huangpu River and identifies the area around Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal as a place for recreation.
The cruise tourism district there takes in six kilometers of shoreline.
Three ships are expected at Wusongkou on November 8. The Adora Magic City, which has sailed from the terminal since 2024, is due to depart for South Korea.
Its sister ship, the Adora Flora City, is expected to call at Wusongkou for supplies after its scheduled November 6 handover, ahead of its maiden voyage from Guangzhou.
The third vessel will come downriver from Chongqing. Its arrival will make the Yangtze 3 the first ship to bring a Yangtze River cruise service to the terminal.
Editor: Fu Rong