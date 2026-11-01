A Date With Shanghai: A Ticket to the City's Stories

The China International Import Expo returns for its ninth edition, bringing new and returning friends from around the world together for a rendezvous with an open China. To mark the occasion, "A Date with Shanghai," a short film celebrating the city and its people, has been released for global audiences.

With a human touch, the film paints a portrait of Shanghai's vibrant development and the opportunities that the import expo brings to people from China and beyond. Its story unfolds both inside and outside the expo, following the connections between a global gathering and the life of the city around it.

"A Date with Shanghai" is like a scrapbook of the city. All kinds of tickets become keepsakes of journeys and encounters. Each carries the imprint of a particular arrival, a shared experience or a warm promise to meet again in Shanghai.

One ticket stub at a time, these memories connect the expo with the city.