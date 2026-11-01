A Date With Shanghai: A Ticket to the City's Stories
The China International Import Expo returns for its ninth edition, bringing new and returning friends from around the world together for a rendezvous with an open China. To mark the occasion, "A Date with Shanghai," a short film celebrating the city and its people, has been released for global audiences.
With a human touch, the film paints a portrait of Shanghai's vibrant development and the opportunities that the import expo brings to people from China and beyond. Its story unfolds both inside and outside the expo, following the connections between a global gathering and the life of the city around it.
"A Date with Shanghai" is like a scrapbook of the city. All kinds of tickets become keepsakes of journeys and encounters. Each carries the imprint of a particular arrival, a shared experience or a warm promise to meet again in Shanghai.
One ticket stub at a time, these memories connect the expo with the city.
Meet the World
Products from across the globe come together, and guests arrive from every corner of the world. Trade creates connections; cultures meet and mingle. Shanghai opens its arms to the world, sharing the opportunities of the import expo and welcoming the friendships that grow from each encounter.
It is a portrait of a city with a global outlook: open in spirit, generous in its welcome and inclusive in the possibilities it offers.
Meet Shanghai
Dreams converge, innovation gathers momentum, talent flows and opportunities are shared. Shanghai offers a broad stage for every passion and every effort, giving people room to pursue what they love and the support to keep moving toward their goals.
This is Shanghai as a city of dreamers, alive with energy and possibility, where aspirations find a place to take root and persistence has a chance to flourish.
Meet Life
There is the bustle of everyday life in its streets and lanes, poetry in the daily routine, scenery to discover on a walk and warmth in the moments people share. With a delicate touch, Shanghai writes the stories of ordinary days, revealing the unhurried pleasures and quiet charm of life in the city.
Here, the city's appeal lies as much in these small, familiar moments as in the journeys that bring people from afar.
Jointly produced by the Shanghai Municipal Government Information Office and Shanghai Daily, "A Date with Shanghai" extends an invitation through a simple keepsake: one ticket stub, one encounter.
In this season of the CIIE, discover a Shanghai that embraces the world, a Shanghai rich in heritage, and a Shanghai full of warmth and life.
Shanghai, let's meet!
Editor: Wang Xiang