Shanghai Honor: 37 CSR Cases Involving 32 MNCs Recognized

The "Connecting for Good" 2025 Outstanding MNC CSR Cases Awards Ceremony was held in Shanghai on Thursday, recognizing 37 cases from 32 multinational companies across multiple industries for their corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices.

Hosted by Shanghai Daily under the guidance of the Shanghai Global News Network of Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), the awards highlight corporate practices that align with the city's urban development priorities and contribute to social progress and sustainable growth.

This year's honors were presented in three categories – City Impact Award, Innovation for Impact Award, and Localized Impact Award – with recipients drawn from sectors including manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, advertising and insurance. Deputy Director of Shanghai Global News Network and Editor-in-Chief of Shanghai Daily Liu Qi, Executive Deputy Director of Shanghai Global News Network Li Rong, and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Shanghai Daily Gao Xing, attended the ceremony to present the awards.

Gao delivered remarks at the event and extended gratitude to the companies for carrying out long-term CSR practices. In an ever-changing era and an unpredictable environment, many companies have stayed true to their original mission, fulfilling their corporate social responsibilities thoroughly, deeply, and creatively in the local market, which are very respectable causes, he noted. "CSR represents not just some isolated act of donation, but the result of years of dedication and cultivation, and may we continue to join hands, explore new possibilities for CSR, and jointly promote sustainable development of society, the environment, and the economy," Gao concluded.

Company representatives shared their approach to CSR. Magic Wang, director of Marketing and Communication at WPP Media in China, said the company has pursued long-term initiatives in education, environmental protection and women's development through its collaboration with the Jing'an Charity Foundation since 2018, and would continue to apply its professional expertise to support sustainable development. "We hope to further leverage our strengths and professional expertise in communications to support charitable causes, such as engaging our brand clients and media partners to amplify our charity network," she added.

ASH Global Marketing Director Angel Su shared its latest project which includes a series of innovative footwear and fashion accessories made from recycled materials such as coffee grounds and recycled aluminum extracted from used coffee capsule shells. The product line-ups combine fashion taste with sustainable value, fully showcasing the innovative application of eco-friendly materials in modern design, and integrating sustainable environmental awareness into everyday lifestyle fashion. She said: "We plan to incorporate more elements of Chinese culture and intangible cultural heritage techniques into our lifestyle products, fully leveraging our expertise in footwear and accessories production, and integrating more co-creation elements from the community, so that customers of all ages can experience the concepts of environmental protection and sustainability, encouraging the younger generation to tell sustainable stories in their own way." Supported by the MNC Communications Club, Shanghai Daily has continued to promote CSR practices and facilitate exchanges among multinational companies. Now in its 11th year, the awards reflect Shanghai's role as an international hub advocating sustainable development and responsible investment, while offering multinational firms a platform to engage more deeply in China's high-quality growth.